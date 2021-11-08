WATCH: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, running back Jerrion Ealy and linebacker Chance Campbell usher in Texas A&M week

The Florida Gators won on Saturday, executing a come-from-behind, 70-52 victory over Samford, but it may have been more of a loss after all for head coach Dan Mullen. Mullen was already on thin ice at Florida, or at least that’s what the public thought. The Gators entered Saturday’s contest with Samford with an abysmal 4-5 record, and after a blowout loss to South Carolina last week, Mullen fired both his defensive coordinator, Todd Grantham, and his offensive line coach, John Hevesy. Meanwhile, Florida lost a couple commits and had recruits tweeting at one another not to consider Mullen’s program. And after all that, Mullen followed it up by losing the first half of the game to Samford, only to double down on the questionable coaching in both his postgame press conference and in his team’s celebration of a lousy victory.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO