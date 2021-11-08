CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WATCH: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, running back Jerrion Ealy and linebacker Chance Campbell usher in Texas A&M week

By Ben Garrett about 7 hours
 6 days ago
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, along with running back Jerrion Ealy and linebacker Chance...

Lane Kiffin discusses Ole Miss' subpar red zone performance

The stage was set early in Oxford, with College GameDay in attendance as Lane Kiffin and the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels played host to the No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies. In the end, Ole Miss delivered in a big way, and the program pulled off perhaps its greatest victory of the Kiffin era, edging pass the Aggies 29-19. The way the Rebels won, however, was far from what most would expect; it wasn’t the potent offense that willed Ole Miss to victory, it was a stifling defensive attack.
Matt Leinart makes prediction following Ole Miss win

Ole Miss has received plenty of praise after Saturday’s 29-19 win over Texas A&M – a win that moved them to 8-2 on the season and 4-2 in SEC play. Lane Kiffin’s team has played at a high level throughout the 2021 campaign and is in a great position heading down the stretch.
Mississippi 4-star OT Bryson Hurst decommits from Ole Miss

Gautier (Miss.) four-star offensive tackle Bryson Hurst has decommitted from Ole Miss. “I would just like to say that during these three months of my commitment Ole Miss has treated me well,” Hurst tweeted. “With that being said, I will be decommitting from the University of Mississippi and bringing my recruiting back open.”
Crazy scenario shows SEC West is still up for grabs

The last few weeks have provided extra intrigue in the SEC West. Starting with the Aggies’ win over Alabama in Week 6, the cannibalistic nature of the SEC West has wreaked havoc on the conference rankings. With Week 11 games out of the way, there is one crazy scenario for...
Dan Mullen: Florida's special teams was 'disappointing'

Nothing went right for Dan Mullen in the Florida Gators’ 70-52 victory over Samford, despite what the 70-point onslaught might suggest. Sure, Mullen’s offense was great on Saturday, but that only tells half the story. Mullen, just one week removed from an embarrassing, 40-17 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, fired both his defensive coordinator, Todd Grantham, and his offensive coordinator, John Hevesy, after the Gators fell to 4-5. Against lowly FCS Samford, the defense looked arguably worse than it did under Grantham, and the offensive line — which was able to prevent Emory Jones from being sacked — still contributed to Florida’s season-high 12-penalty total.
Dan Mullen evaluates Florida's defense after coaching changes

Dan Mullen hoped that firing Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham would solve the Gators’ defensive issues. After Saturday’s showing, it seemed to have done quite the opposite. The Gators entered Saturday’s contest with Samford with an abysmal 4-5 record, and it wasn’t until a blowout loss to South Carolina that...
SWAC investigating Jackson State brawl in Deion Sanders' return

Deion Sanders returned to the sidelines in Jackson State’s 21-17 victory over Southern on Saturday night. The win was Jackson State’s seventh consecutive win, but the game will be remembered for the brawl that occurred after the clock struck zero. After the win, Jackson State ran around Southern’s field before...
2023 Alabama OL Bradyn Joiner choosing between Auburn, Georgia

Auburn (Ala.) junior offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner said Sunday he will be focusing on two schools going forward in his recruitment: Auburn and Georgia. Joiner visited the Bulldogs in September while he has visited his hometown Tigers three times this season. About a month ago, Joiner had released a top...
Sports
Dan Mullen after Florida's comeback: 'Nobody is harder on me than me'

The Florida Gators won on Saturday, executing a come-from-behind, 70-52 victory over Samford, but it may have been more of a loss after all for head coach Dan Mullen. Mullen was already on thin ice at Florida, or at least that’s what the public thought. The Gators entered Saturday’s contest with Samford with an abysmal 4-5 record, and after a blowout loss to South Carolina last week, Mullen fired both his defensive coordinator, Todd Grantham, and his offensive line coach, John Hevesy. Meanwhile, Florida lost a couple commits and had recruits tweeting at one another not to consider Mullen’s program. And after all that, Mullen followed it up by losing the first half of the game to Samford, only to double down on the questionable coaching in both his postgame press conference and in his team’s celebration of a lousy victory.
Take a bow: The On3 players of the week from Week 11

Here are the On3 players of the week for Week 10 of the season. Each week, we pick a player of the week in each Power 5 conference as well as an overall Group of 5 player of the week. Everything being equal, more weight is given to big performances against “good” opponents.
Kentucky Football continues to receive votes in updated AP/Coaches Polls

Ending a three-game losing skid, Kentucky Football is now on the brink of breaking back into the Top 25. After taking care of a bad Vanderbilt squad on Saturday night by a final score of 34-17, Kentucky is back on the rise in the national rankings. While the ‘Cats won’t enter next weekend’s battle against New Mexico State as a ranked team, a win might push them into the Top 25 ahead of the in-state showdown against Louisville.
