According to Ian Rapoport, Detroit Lions' tight end Darren Fells has asked to be waived from the team, and the Lions are granting that request. Last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, Fells was inactive despite not dealing with an apparent injury. Prior to that game, Fells had been averaging over 22 snaps per game, so it was clear something was going on with Fells.

