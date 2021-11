Novak Djokovic has had an unbelievable season run in 2021. He picked up three out of the four grand slams, which increased his tally to 20 and tied him with rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Moreover, he picked up titles at Belgrade and Paris. He attained the year-end no. 1 ranking for a record 7th year and is currently on his 346th week as the world no. 1. His next appearance will be in Turin, Italy where he will play at the 2021 Nitto ATP Finals. He will be aiming for a 6th year-end championship win, which will put him at par with Federer.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO