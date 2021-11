Texas A&M was primed to jump into the top 10 of the polls this week. The Aggies were looking to make it a five-game winning streak with three of those wins coming against top 15 teams as they traveled to Ole Miss on Saturday night. However, they came out completely flat in the first half. The second half was much better but the Aggies still lost in Oxford, 29-22.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO