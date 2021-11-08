CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transportation leaders react to passage of infrastructure bill with funds for transit, EVs, rail

By Dan Zukowski
smartcitiesdive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) late Friday with $550 billion in new federal spending. Coming nearly three months after the Senate sent the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill to the lower chamber, the 228-206 vote included 13 Republicans voting in favor and six...

The bipartisan infrastructure bill, containing billions of dollars for roads, bridges, airports, and electric vehicles, is finally heading to the Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for implementation. Secretary Buttigieg says it’ll be his department’s job “to get those dollars out responsibly, efficiently” to communities across the country. “The projects are there, the opportunity is there,” he tells Ali Velshi. “Some of this does require us to set up new programs,” so he says accountability will be paramount, given the amount of taxpayer dollars being allocated.Nov. 6, 2021.
