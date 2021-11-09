CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside, FL

From ground to sky, US condo collapse probe gaining steam

By CURT ANDERSON Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RbybV_0cqVZPmG00

From the soils underground to eyes in the sky, the federal probe into the deadly collapse of a Florida condominium building is gaining steam but is far from completion, officials said Monday.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology did not provide any firm timetable Monday for results on the cause of the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South building. The disaster killed 98 people in Surfside, Florida, located north of Miami.

Public expectations for a swift conclusion are misguided, several members of a NIST construction safety advisory committee said Monday.

“Obviously, it's the very early stages,” said Reginald DesRoches, chair of the committee. “We need to get this right. It's not something that's going to happen quickly.”

Armed with $22 million in supplemental funding from Congress, NIST has created six separate teams of experts to examine various aspects of the Champlain Towers collapse, said NIST investigation team leader Judith Mitrani-Reiser.

These include efforts to figure out how the building was initially designed, what changes were made and what deteriorated; what data was collected by aerial drones and remote sensors; inspection of hundreds of pieces of rubble for structural failure clues; and whether soils, underground rock or vibrations from nearby construction may have played a role.

For many victims and condo owners, the probe is not moving nearly fast enough. David Rodan, whose brother and cousin died in the collapse, said people like him remain almost entirely in the dark.

“Four months should be enough for a little more information,” Rodan told the panel. “I really hope in the next NIST presentation that we start getting some of these answers.”

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and asking people to provide any information, photos, videos or other material pertinent to the probe through a NIST portal.

Parallel to the NIST probe is an ongoing court case in which a Miami-Dade County judge has appointed a receiver to handle sale of the property, access to evidence for experts hired by lawyers and financial details such as insurance policies.

Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman has named a mediator to work through claims for compensation by condo owners and those who lost loved ones in the collapse. That process also is taking time.

Several NIST advisory committee members said their investigation will be lengthy because it is unique, with no obvious reason the 12-story building fell suddenly without warning.

Champlain Towers was just beginning a mandated 40-year safety review when it collapsed despite warnings years earlier of major structural deficiencies.

“Our work will probably extend beyond two years,” said Glenn Bell, associate lead NIST investigator. “It's a very complex investigation. Everybody's anxious for answers.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Journal of Commerce

Federal condo collapse probe in ‘very early stages’

From soils underground to eyes in the sky, the federal probe into a Florida condominium building’s deadly collapse is gaining steam but is far from completion, officials said Monday. The National Institute of Standards and Technology did not provide any firm timetable Monday for release of results of the investigation...
ECONOMY
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Raised Scientist Leads Surfside Condo Collapse Probe

When Judith Mitrani-Reiser and her family landed in Florida in 1980 in the Mariel boatlift, they left behind more than just possessions on the island. Her father was in the midst of getting his master's degree in civil engineering, but that dream was put on hold - permanently. "He never...
SURFSIDE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
Surfside, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Surfside, FL
Surfside, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
Bisnow

Federal Team Gives Insight Into Investigation Of The Surfside Condo Collapse

A federal agency investigating the technical reasons for the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, has assembled a six-pronged team and begun its fact-finding process. But answers won't come quickly. "We think it will take two years" to draw conclusions, Jennifer Huergo, director of the public...
POLITICS
habitatmag.com

New Report Offers Ways to Avoid Another Condo Collapse

The tragic collapse of the 13-story Champlain Towers South condominium last summer in Surfside, Florida, sent shivers all the way to New York City. The shivers intensified when the news broke that the Champlain Towers condo board had been aware of “major structural damage” since 2018 – but was stymied from making $9 million in necessary repairs due to unit-owners’ unwillingness to pay assessments that ranged from $80,000 to $330,000 per unit.
SURFSIDE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reginald Desroches
cbslocal.com

Locksmiths To Work On 19 Safes Found At Surfside Condo Collapse Site

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The latest in a series of court proceedings was held Wednesday on what to do at the Surfside collapse site. During the hearing, we learned that items found at the site are going under a decontamination process. Once the county completes that, the victim’s families will be...
SURFSIDE, FL
myq105.com

What Is The Fastest Growing City In Florida?

Take a guess. My guess would be a city in the Tampa Bay area. We know rents are super high in the Tampa Bay area so I would assume that one of our bay area cities earned the top spot…but no! The fastest growing city in Florida is…Drum roll please…
FLORIDA STATE
theaviationgeekclub.com

Here’s why F-14 Tomcat fighter jets preserved in museums could never be restored in flight conditions

The key structural element of an F-14 is its wing box. It is an electron beam welded titanium box that keeps the wings firmly attached to the rest of the aircraft. Perhaps the most widely recognized US Navy fighter thanks to its starring role in Top Gun, the F-14 Tomcat served as an advanced interceptor and air superiority fighter, capable of attacking six enemy aircraft simultaneously at a range of over 100 miles with the AIM-54 Phoenix missile.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nist#Congress#Miam
Business Insider

I'm an evangelical pastor, and I biked 1,600 miles along the US-Mexico border. The only border crisis is America's disgusting treatment of migrants.

I biked 1,600 miles along the southern border and spoke with residents, immigrants, and border patrol. The narrative politicians and the media have spread about a crisis for border communities is false. The only crisis at the border is how the US is treating immigrants and asylum seekers. Doug Pagitt...
IMMIGRATION
healththoroughfare.com

Large Asteroid Approaches Earth TODAY – Are We in Trouble?

Big chunks of rock and ice hurtling through the Solar System have collided with Earth many times in the past. Most asteroids that come nearby are either avoiding our planet or get obliterated in the atmosphere due to air friction combined with their huge speed. SciTechDaily.com informs us about a...
ASTRONOMY
enr.com

OSHA Vaccine Mandate Stay Affirmed by US Court, Agency Ordered Not to Implement

A three-judge panel of the federal appellate court in New Orleans on Nov. 12 unanimously affirmed its week earlier stay of the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration emergency temporary standard that mandated COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing and masking for roughly 80 million employees of companies and other employers with 100 or more workers, including those in the construction industry.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Michael Loren

California's mass exodus is headed largely to one state

They're calling it the "mass exodus." Families and individuals who lived in large cities before the Covid-19 pandemic are rumored to be headed in large numbers outside the cities. While the term "mass exodus" does not reflect the more subtle U.S. Census data, there is a trend that has been seen in the migration of Californians.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Outsider.com

Rarest Mammal in North America Turns Up in Colorado Homeowner’s Garage

A Colorado homeowner stumbled onto something they probably never thought they would find in their own garage. In fact, what he stumbled onto was the rarest mammal in North America. A black-footed ferret. Yes, you read that right, Outsiders, the black-footed ferret is the rarest mammal in the entirety of North America and one of them was having a good ole’ time in a Colorado garage.
COLORADO STATE
ABC News

ABC News

446K+
Followers
114K+
Post
226M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy