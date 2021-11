Georgia defeated Florida 34-7 to stay undefeated, with an 8-0 record on the season. Following the game, The Red & Black graded each position group’s performance:. Stetson Bennett was the starting quarterback against Florida, and remained in the game the entire time. Head coach Kirby Smart said JT Daniels looked good last week and did not have many limitations while he was in practice. Coming into the game against Florida, Bennett had thrown two interceptions. One against South Carolina and the other against Vanderbilt. He doubled his total with two interceptions thrown against Florida. In total, he threw for 161 yards and one touchdown pass and is 5-0 as Georgia’s starting quarterback.

