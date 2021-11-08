Hudson Valley Prison to Shut Down in 90 Days

I often go to YouTube not just for music videos, but to also check out what people are posting about right here in the Hudson Valley area. I recently stumbled upon a video that I thought was pretty amazing posted from the account: The Lowkey perspective. The video was simply titled Streets of Poughkeepsie New York, and it took me on a walk through the city that I've called home for for the past 15 years or so. The film was shot this past April, on a beautiful Spring day. There's just something about how the video was shot that caught my eye. It got me wishing we could go back in time to just 7 months ago, especially with the Daylight Savings nonsense this week. LOL I'm not a fan of Fall or Winter in the Hudson Valley. Some would wonder why I'm still in NY after all these years with my hate for 6 months of the year here, but I just hate the cold weather. And I've been a New Yorker all my life so I don't ever foresee that changing anytime soon. I do however love Spring and Summer in the Valley. Good times!

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO