London — 19-year-old student Sarah Buckle was out clubbing with her friends when something went terribly wrong. "Apparently I started screaming and then throwing up and going unconscious and coming back around, and it was just this horrible cycle," Buckle told CBS News. "My friends, at this point, could tell: 'No, something's really, really wrong… She's not had too much to drink. This is something completely different,'" Buckle said.

DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO