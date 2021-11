The Leafs are riding high. Maybe not high, but that mild tingle you sometimes get from ditch weed. Three straight wins even against the Hawks, Wings, and LTIR mangled Knights does put the Leafs back on track and at least on the positive side of the playoff picture again and a 5-4-1 record is like a report card that keeps you out of summer school, but certainly won’t be put up on the fridge to brighten your parents day.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO