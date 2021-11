A matchup between No. 9 Duke and No. 10 Kentucky is large in any circumstance. And on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in New York, the proceedings will be magnified. For all of the talent on the court, the attention-getter will be Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who is starting his final season before retirement. Krzyzewski insists he doesn't want the next five or six months to be all about him.

BASKETBALL ・ 10 DAYS AGO