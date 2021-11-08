CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian, Russian Charged in US Ransomware Attacks

By Ken Bredemeier
Voice of America
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON — U.S. prosecutors on Monday said they had charged a Ukrainian man with launching a July ransomware attack on an American firm that had infected 1,500 businesses throughout the world. Authorities also announced they had seized $6 million in ransom payments made to a Russian national accused of...

