Bucks visit president Monday afternoon

The 2021 NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks met with the president at the White House Monday afternoon.

President Joe Biden honored the team for winning the 2021 NBA Championship.

It's a common tradition that championship winning teams in major sports like the WNBA, NCAA Football/Basketball, NBA, NFL, NHL and more will get the opportunity to visit the president at the White House.

You can watch the visit below:

On Sunday, Giannis posted a video of him practicing what he would say before he meets the Commander in Chief.

"Mister President. How are you doing Mister President,' Giannis said in the video posted to Instagram.