CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Robinhood hit by data breach exposing users' emails, names

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0artjA_0cqVTV0C00

Popular investing app Robinhood said Monday that it suffered a security breach last week where hackers accessed some personal information for roughly 7 million users and demanded a ransom payment.

The online trading platform said that it believes no Social Security numbers, bank account numbers or debit-card numbers were exposed and that customers have seen no financial losses because of the intrusion.

For the vast majority of affected customers, the only information obtained was an email address or a full name. For 310 people, the information taken included their name, date of birth, and ZIP code. Of those, 10 customers had “more extensive account details revealed,” Robinhood said in a statement.

Robinhood said that after it contained the intrusion, “the unauthorized party demanded an extortion payment.” The company said it notified law enforcement and is investigating the incident with the help of the security firm Mandiant.

More than 22 million users have funded accounts at Robinhood, with nearly 19 million actively using theirs during September.

Robinhood shares fell 3.1% in after-hours trading.

Comments / 2

Related
myq105.com

5 Apps You Should Delete From Your Phone Now To Protect Your Privacy

Our everyday devices help us keep in contact with loved ones, they help us to work efficiently, and they are there in case of an emergency. However, certain apps can cause a breach in your privacy and take up much-needed gigabytes (not to mention battery power). Certain apps running in...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Delete these fake Android apps right now, before they steal your money!

Google Play can be a scary place - scammers and hackers lurk in the shadows, waiting for you to download one of their fake apps. Google periodically removes such dangerous apps but this doesn’t mean that some of them didn’t find their way into your phone. Cybersecurity software company Avast...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Breach#Security Company#Email Address#Social Security Numbers#Mandiant
Wired

How to Put a Vaccine Card on Your Phone

More businesses, employers, and venues are issuing mandates for vaccines against Covid-19, which means you’ll need proof of vaccination to get in the door. In the US, those slightly-too-big-for-your-wallet paper cards are the main official record that someone has been vaccinated. They can be a pain to carry around, and are just as easy to lose as anything else that’s jangling around in your pockets. Fortunately, there are ways to digitize them. Usually.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: Will you get max amount of $3895?

A lot of people don’t retire and live on social security benefits alone because they can’t cover their bills. If they can manage to get the maximum amount of benefits though, they may be able to live on that. For 2021, the maximum amount is $3895. Most people aren’t going...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Android Central

How to claim your free year of Paramount+ on T-Mobile

T-Mobile recently announced that current and new T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get a one-year free subscription to Paramount+ if they subscribe to one of the carrier's postpaid wireless or home internet plans. Here's what you need to do to claim your free year of Paramount+ on T-Mobile. How to...
CELL PHONES
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security update: Do veterans get an extra COLA boost? When do bigger payments begin for seniors?

How soon will seniors and veterans see cost of living adjusted social security payments? A few weeks ago the Social Security Administration announced that the cost of living adjustment for 2022 would be 5.9%. That means retirees will receive 5.9% more in monthly payments than they did in 2021. It marked a significant increase over recent COLA increases, which rarely exceeded one percentage point.
BUSINESS
bleepingcomputer.com

Costco discloses data breach after finding credit card skimmer

Costco Wholesale Corporation has warned customers in notification letters sent this month that their payment card information might have been stolen while recently shopping at one of its stores. The retail giant (also known as Costco Wholesale and Costco) is an American multinational that operates a large chain of membership-only...
RETAIL
98.7 Kiss FM

Your Cellphone May Not Work In 2022!

A lot of people have had the same phone for years and like it that way. They feel comfortable with it and it's features. Word is that starting in the new year, many of these phones will not work anymore. What is about to happen is that service providers across...
CELL PHONES
San Angelo LIVE!

Ukrainian Hackers Indicted in Texas After $6.1 Million Ransomware Attack

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Justice Department announced Monday recent actions taken against two foreign nationals charged with deploying Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware to attack businesses and government entities in the United States. An indictment unsealed on Nov. 8 charges Yaroslav Vasinskyi, 22, a Ukrainian national, with conducting ransomware attacks against multiple victims, including the July 2021 attack against Kaseya, a multi-national information technology software company. The department also announced today the seizure of $6.1 million in funds traceable to alleged ransom payments received…
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

ABC News

446K+
Followers
114K+
Post
226M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy