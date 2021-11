The Utah Jazz took their first loss of the regular season tonight in a tough game vs. the Bulls, falling 107-99 in Chicago. It was a rough night for the Jazz offense, as they missed a lot of makeable shots early on and couldn’t find a consistent rhythm on that end the entire night. It was a game where Utah missed Mike Conley tremendously, as both his ability to make smart decisions with the ball and get hot from the perimeter were desperately needed. Overall there shouldn’t be much reason to panic, as single-digit losses to good teams are a normal thing over the course of a regular season.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO