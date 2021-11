WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Clay County Senior Citizen’s and Community Center will be holding its annual Stampede 2021 fundraiser on Nov. 17. All proceeds from the event will go towards the Meals on Wheels program in Henrietta. Attendees will get a BBQ dinner furnished and catered by Dryfork BBQ and Catering, as well as the satisfaction of knowing they’ve contributed to a good cause. The dinner is included in the $50 ticket price; organizers hope to sell 200 tickets and raise $10,000 for the program.

CLAY COUNTY, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO