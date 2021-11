State Farm is standing by its pitchman, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, even as the insurance company pulled back airing his commercials. During the summer, when asked if he had been vaccinated against COVID-19, Rodgers responded that he was "immunized." Last week, Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19, and it came out that he was not vaccinated. He then appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, claiming to be a victim of "the woke mob" and sharing several pieces of misinformation about the virus and vaccine. Rodgers also quoted Martin Luther King Jr. to support his position and revealed that he's been getting medical advice from podcaster Joe Rogan.

FOOTBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO