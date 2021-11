The news that Broadway alum Cassie Beck would be taking over the national tour of Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me arrived just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic closed down the Great Bright Way and theater venues across the country and world. The production officially relaunched on September 30 at the Guthrie Theatre in Minneapolis, Minnesota and is currently playing Chicago's Broadway Playhouse through November 21 before continuing on in Boston, Nashville and other cities. Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper spoke with Beck from the road to talk about the meaningful play on The Broadway Show. "I think we're all just so hungry for some connection," Beck said of returning to the stage. "This role, in particular and in this play, in particular, the scene partner is the audience."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO