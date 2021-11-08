CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

School bus goes into creek; driver, 8 kids sent to hospitals

By Tara Lynch
 6 days ago

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — An eastern Pennsylvania school bus went off the road and ended up with its nose in a creek, sending the driver and eight students to hospitals, but no serious injuries were reported, authorities said.

Easton Area School District officials said about 30 middle school students were on the bus when it went through a guardrail and down an embankment into Bushkill Creek in Easton shortly before 8 a.m. Monday.

Chief Henry Hennings of the Easton Fire Department said at least two students and the driver were lifted up the embankment in a basket.

The school district’s director of safe schools, John Remaley, said the driver and two students were taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital in Bethlehem Township, while six students were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Easton. Remaley said the injuries didn’t initially appear to be serious.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police plan to reconstruct the accident and will be able to use video provided by a vehicle following the bus, Chief Carl Scalzo of the Easton Police Department told LehighValleyLive.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

