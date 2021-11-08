UPDATE 1-James Hardie lifts profit forecast on U.S. housing market boom

(Adds latest prices) Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained more than 5% on Thursday, rebounding from the previous session's slide to a seven-week low as forecasts called for higher demand, European prices rose and traders looked toward storage reports showing withdrawls from gas stocks. Front-month gas futures rose 26.9 cents, or 5.5%, to settle at $5.149 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), snapping a four-session losing streak. Data provider Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 96.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 104.1 bcfd next week on heating demand as the weather turns seasonally colder. "The front month fell 84 cents in 4 trading days, and many traders felt the bearish trend had gone far enough," Refinitiv’s John Abeln said. U.S. prices were also boosted by an uptick in European gas, which spurred earlier strong rallies this year. The Title Transfer Facility in the Netherlands, the European benchmark, rose by about 5% on Thursday. Gas prices in Europe and Asia are trading about five times higher than in the United States. In October, global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China. "Yesterday's low injection number was marginally friendly as it reflects the market is still pretty tight, so Mother Nature is going to tell us which way this market is going to go next," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial Inc. Refinitiv forecast that the weather over the next two weeks would be in line with seasonally lower temperatures. U.S. gas stocks increased last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday, but the build was smaller than usual for this time of year and was less than forecast. Analysts said the market was preparing for the next set of storage reports, as they said the week ending Nov. 19 is likely to be the start of the withdrawal season in natgas. Meanwhile, Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has averaged 96.1 bcfd so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Nov 5 Oct 29 Nov 5 average (Actual) (Actual) Nov 5 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 7 63 2 25 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,618 3,611 3,926 3,737 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -3.2% -2.7% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 4.93 4.88 2.87 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 24.33 22.25 4.84 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 31.14 31.76 6.80 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 284 271 211 271 286 U.S. GFS CDDs 10 8 22 12 11 U.S. GFS TDDs 294 279 233 283 297 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.4 96.2 96.4 89.2 84.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.7 7.9 8.0 7.1 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 103.1 104.1 104.4 96.3 92.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 3.0 3.0 2.5 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.4 5.7 5.6 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 10.8 11.2 11.3 10.5 4.6 U.S. Commercial 9.4 9.4 11.8 9.1 11.1 U.S. Residential 13.0 13.3 17.7 13.0 16.5 U.S. Power Plant 27.7 25.2 24.0 25.5 24.5 U.S. Industrial 23.0 22.5 23.4 22.7 23.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 80.1 77.4 84.0 77.3 82.5 Total U.S. Demand 98.8 96.9 104.1 95.9 94.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Nov 12 Nov 5 Oct 29 Oct 22 Oct 15 Wind 9 14 11 12 Solar 2 3 3 3 Hydro 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 3 3 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 40 38 38 38 Coal 19 18 19 21 Nuclear 19 19 19 18 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.56 5.08 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 3.74 4.04 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.00 6.18 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.67 4.07 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.41 4.59 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.03 4.59 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.60 6.79 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.80 4.23 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 48.00 51.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 30.75 41.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 54.50 38.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 49.10 58.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 63.25 66.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 69.50 68.25 (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru and Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)

