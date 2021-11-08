CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

The Scorecard | UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday’s UFC 268 event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in New York City, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at Madison Square Garden. 1 – Kamaru Usman. It was fitting that Kamaru Usman fought five...

chatsports.com

UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 Betting Preview

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington Moneyline and Odds. How Will Fight End: KO/TKO +100, Submission +850, Points -105 Will the fight go the distance? Yes (+112) No (-166) Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!. Kamaru...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Robbery? Taking a closer look at the scorecards from UFC 268

UFC 268 just wrapped up from Madison Square Garden in New York City and it was a card that lived up to the hype. After a somewhat slow start, the event saw fighters reel off six knockout finishes in the prelims before moving on to Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler, a fight that’s definitely worth arguing for when Fight of the Year discussions start next month.
UFC
USA Today

Video: UFC 268 'Countdown' for Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2

Did you miss the debut of UFC 268 “Countdown” or just want to watch it again? Check out the main event preview now. The segment takes a special look at the welterweight title rematch between champion Kamaru Usman (19-1 MMA, 14-0 UFC) and challenger and bitter rival Colby Covington (16-2 MMA, 11-2 UFC). Usman won their first meeting and defended his title with a fifth-round TKO at UFC 245 nearly two years ago.
UFC
SFGate

UFC 268 Live Stream: How to Watch Usman vs. Covington Online

A big rematch leads the fight card for UFC 268, taking place this weekend live from New York. Current welterweight champ Kamaru Usman defends his belt against former interim champion Colby Covington in a rematch of their UFC 245 fight back in December 2019. Here’s what you need to know...
UFC
theScore

UFC fighters give predictions for Usman-Covington 2

In anticipation of Saturday's UFC 268 main event between welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington in New York, theScore asked UFC fighters for their predictions. (Responses have been lightly edited for clarity.) Stephen Thompson, welterweight: I have Usman winning. We've seen the progression he has made in his last...
UFC
ufc.com

Significant Stats | UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2

(All stats according to UFC’s Record Book and Fight Metric as of November 3, 2021, and only include active athletes in their respective division unless noted otherwise) Key Stats: 14-fight win streak (2nd all-time), 0% bottom position percentage (1st all-time), +2.23 striking differential (3rd all-time among WW) What It Means:...
UFC
#Madison Square Garden#Combat
thebodylockmma.com

UFC 268 Video: Final faceoffs before Usman vs. Covington 2

The UFC returns to Madison Square Garden in New York City tonight with two title fights and a fantastic main card. The main event will see dominant welterweight champion Kamaru Usman attempt to defend his title once more against Colby Covington. Usman stopped Covington late in their first fight back in December 2019 and has since gone on to defend his title three times before tonight’s rematch.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 results and post-fight analysis

It seems like the hatchet is finally buried on one of the more heated rivalries in UFC history as Kamaru Usman secured a competitive unanimous decision over Colby Covington at UFC 268. Usman came out strong, definitively securing the first two rounds as Covington appeared to be offering too much respect to Usman. The controversial Covington found himself after that, making competitive arguments he won the last three rounds. However, only the fourth appeared to be his for sure and the judges agreed, allowing Usman to take enough scorecards. Perhaps most encouraging, Covington appeared to initiate a peace at the end of the contest, further confirming his controversial act is just that... an act.
UFC
Syracuse.com

How to watch UFC 268: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington, Rose Namajunas vs. Weili Zhang on PPV

Colby Covington challenges Kamaru Usman for the UFC Welterweight Title in a much anticipated rematch headlining UFC 268 on Saturday, November 6 (11/6/2021). UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 will be a pay per view fight card exclusive to ESPN Plus. The main fight card starts at 10:00 p.m. ET with the preliminary bouts at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPNews and ESPN Plus and early prelims scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on ESPN Plus.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC 268: LIVE YT Radio-Style PBP – ‘Usman vs Covington 2’ and ‘Namajunas vs Zhang 2’ Commentary

Join us Saturday, November 6th, 2021, for a LIVE ‘radio style’ play-by-play broadcast in the player above of the UFC 268 PPV (pay-per-view) MAIN CARD, with LIVE updates, commentary, results & reactions; which will begin at 10PM/7PM ETPT, around the start of the Main Card opener between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler. The event is being simulcast in English & Spanish on ESPN+ from Madison Square Garden, NY, NY.
UFC
worldboxingnews.net

The 28-0, 26 KO welterweight star already compared to Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather was one of the greatest boxers of all time, definitely the best of his generation. Now, there’s a new star on the rise in the welterweight division. Step forward the enigmatic Jaron Ennis. Nicknamed “Boots” due to a gym misunderstanding from a moniker his mom gave him of...
COMBAT SPORTS
firstsportz.com

“This guy wasn’t even legal,” UFC Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou exposed by former coach for ungrateful nature; details sad incident involving latter’s girlfriend

Francis Ngannou is a man of inspiration for anyone who has or is going through the toughest times of their life. A native of Cameroon, immigrated to France, was homeless and involved in legal problems, for once saw his purpose in becoming a professional MMA fighter and eventually become the UFC Heavyweight champion of the world.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones responds after longtime UFC rival Daniel Cormier claims “The first true loss of his career is very near”

Jon Jones has responded after his longtime rival Daniel Cormier suggested that “the first true loss” of his career is “very near”. During a recent Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’ session with his ESPN co-host Ryan Clark, ‘DC’ was questioned if he thought ‘Bones’ had a realistic chance of defeating either of the reigning UFC heavyweight champions in Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou.
UFC

