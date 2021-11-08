The Scorecard | UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2

It seems like the hatchet is finally buried on one of the more heated rivalries in UFC history as Kamaru Usman secured a competitive unanimous decision over Colby Covington at UFC 268. Usman came out strong, definitively securing the first two rounds as Covington appeared to be offering too much respect to Usman. The controversial Covington found himself after that, making competitive arguments he won the last three rounds. However, only the fourth appeared to be his for sure and the judges agreed, allowing Usman to take enough scorecards. Perhaps most encouraging, Covington appeared to initiate a peace at the end of the contest, further confirming his controversial act is just that... an act.

UFC ・ 7 DAYS AGO