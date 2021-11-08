CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Bassitt has perfect reaction to Sean Murphy, Matt Chapman Gold Gloves

By Alex Espinoza
 6 days ago

Gold Gloves are old hat for Matt Chapman. Sean Murphy hopes they will be one day.

The A’s players each claimed the American League’s highest defensive honor on Sunday night. While Chapman earned the third Gold Glove of his career at third base, Murphy won the first of his career at catcher.

A’s right-hander Chris Bassitt was impressed, especially for the second-year player Murphy.

Bassitt is becoming more and more outspoken as he gets later into his career and he’s starting to bring his honest and funny personality to the Twittersphere. He’s got a point, though. We’re used to seeing Chapman shine on defense when healthy.

Chapman’s defense returned to form in 2021 after he underwent September 2020 hip surgery. As he did during his other Gold Glove-winning seasons, Chapman dazzled on a seemingly nightly basis with his incredible range and ridiculous arm.

After winning the award in 2018 and 2019, it’s a sign of redemption for Chapman. He also gets bragging rights over his close friend Matt Olson, who was beat out by Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel for a chance to win his third career Gold Glove.

Murphy caught 24 percent of would-be base stealers (13-of-54) in 2021 while ranking second in the American League with 10 defensive runs saved. It should be a nice feather in his cap next winter as he hits his arbitration years following the 2022 season.

