Hanover to Vote on Transgender Policies

Hanover, Va. (Newradiowrva.com) - The Hanover School Board is set to vote Tuesday night on required transgender policies. The General Assembly voted to require the policies by the beginning of this school year, meaning currently, the district is not in compliance.

The law requires that school districts allow students to used their preferred pronouns, and the bathroom that conforms to their gender identity. Most other districts have already put the policy in place.

Hanover held a special meeting last Thursday just to take public comment on the policies. That meeting, and this one, are the first two major school board meetings since Election Day. The campaign for Governor was dominated by education issues, including what role parents should play in how schools are run.