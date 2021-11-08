CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, VA

Hanover to Vote on Transgender Policies

Newsradio WRVA
Newsradio WRVA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OsY5x_0cqVItWn00

Hanover, Va. (Newradiowrva.com) - The Hanover School Board is set to vote Tuesday night on required transgender policies. The General Assembly voted to require the policies by the beginning of this school year, meaning currently, the district is not in compliance.

The law requires that school districts allow students to used their preferred pronouns, and the bathroom that conforms to their gender identity. Most other districts have already put the policy in place.

Hanover held a special meeting last Thursday just to take public comment on the policies. That meeting, and this one, are the first two major school board meetings since Election Day. The campaign for Governor was dominated by education issues, including what role parents should play in how schools are run.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Hanover, VA
Government
City
Hanover, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender#Newradiowrva Com#The Hanover School Board#The General Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Newsradio WRVA

Newsradio WRVA

Richmond, VA
82
Followers
89
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/newsradiowrva

Comments / 0

Community Policy