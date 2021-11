At UFC Vegas 42, Cortney “Cast Iron” Casey and Liana “She Wolf” Jojua will meet in the women’s flyweight division. A former FN Global champion, Jojua had fans chomping at the bit to see her fight when she entered the UFC in 2019. Yet, the 26-year-old Georgian has suffered mixed results in the octagon so far, going 2-1 promotionally. Casey on the other hand, with a total of eighteen fights has already competed with some of the division’s best including Claudia Gadelha, Angela Hill, and Michelle Waterson. However with fighting the best comes mixed results as well.

UFC ・ 3 DAYS AGO