DUBAI (Reuters) – Wizz Air Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi said on Sunday the Hungarian budget carrier was built for organic growth, but was not “blind”. “(Wizz) is a platform based on organic growth. I think what we are saying is of course we are interested in market consolidation and to some extent we can pay that game; we can buy out airport slots for example,” Varadi told Reuters.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 10 HOURS AGO