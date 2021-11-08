CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros owner Jim Crane: 'We need a shortstop, some more pitching'

By Brandon Scott
610AM Sports Radio
610AM Sports Radio
 6 days ago

(SportsRadio 610) - With the Astros losing their second World Series in the past three seasons, the focus shifts to what their needs are going into 2022.

Labor negotiations are certain to factor into how the offseason plays out across Major League Baseball. On the field, though, Astros owner Jim Crane acknowledged the team's needs when speaking with reporters last week.

While the Astros have extended qualifying offers to pitcher Justin Verlander and shortstop Carlos Correa, both players are unlikely to accept those offers.

It does not mean the Astros won't be competitive in either keeping those players, or adequately replacing them.

"Thankfully, because we have great fans and great sponsors, our revenues were good this year," Crane said. "So the budget will be at the top of baseball. ... If we have to make a move to compete and close out something, we've always done that. Again, we've got the resources because we've got great support from the city and all of the people who come to the ballpark. It's a fun place to be.

"Our goal is to win championships and our goal is put the best team we can put on the field every single year and be competitive."

The Astros have appeared in three World Series over the past five seasons, with five straight ALCS appearances. They only have the lone title in 2017 to show for it, but it's one of the more impressive runs in modern baseball history.

Over the past two offseasons, the Astros have lost Gerrit Cole and George Springer to free agency. This offseason, it seems likely they lose Verlander, Correa, and Zack Greinke.

"Everybody knows what we need," Crane added. "We need a shortstop, we need some more pitching and maybe another player or two. So, that's the goal, to put all that together. (General manager) James (Click) and his team are working on that daily, have been working on it for quite some time, all the options that will be in front of us. And then, try to make the best decisions we can to get back where we were this year and hopefully win a World Series."

FanSided

Dodgers: 3 players who definitely won’t be back in 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2021 season ended with a thud. They had the highest of expectations coming into this year and, somehow, so many things went wrong. From Clayton Kershaw and Max Muncy going down right before the postseason to Trevor Bauer and Dustin May missing more than half the year to the San Francisco Giants coming out of nowhere to win 107 games, the Dodgers did their best to keep pace, but it wasn’t enough.
MLB
FanSided

3 Red Sox players who won’t be back next season

The Boston Red Sox made it to the ALCS but still have work to do if they want to challenge for a World Series. That means making tough free agent decisions. The 2021 season will go down as one to build on for the Red Sox. They exceeded expectations by...
MLB
philliesnation.com

Veteran MLB writer predicts Phillies will sign Michael Conforto, Kenley Jansen

Long-time New York Post baseball scribe Ken Davidoff released his annual free-agent predictions Sunday night, and he has the Philadelphia Phillies signing two notable veterans. Davidoff predicted that the Phillies will sign outfielder Michael Conforto to a six-year/$140 million deal and closer Kenley Jansen to a three-year/$40 million pact. It...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Miguel Cabrera has message for ex-teammate Justin Verlander

After five seasons apart, might the Detroit Tigers and pitcher Justin Verlander be headed for a reunion? If Miguel Cabrera had his way, they certainly would. Cabrera, who’s been with the Tigers since 2008, recently popped up on Verlander’s Instagram account with an unmistakable message: Come back home. Detroit sent...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday’s Big Red Sox News

The Boston Red Sox received some big roster news on Sunday morning. Boston slugger J.D. Martinez had an opt-out in his contract this winter, allowing him to enter free agency if he pleases. However, he will be remaining with the Red Sox. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Martinez has...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Albert Pujols’ plans for the 2022 season, revealed

After his half-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert Pujols is set to soon play winter ball in the Dominican Republic later this year. Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana side Leones de Escogido announced on Thursday that they have acquired Pujols from the Gigantes del Cibao via a trade. Gigantes del Cibao drafted Pujols in the LIDOM’s draft in 2002, but he never featured with the team.
MLB
