Astros owner Jim Crane: 'We need a shortstop, some more pitching'

(SportsRadio 610) - With the Astros losing their second World Series in the past three seasons, the focus shifts to what their needs are going into 2022.

Labor negotiations are certain to factor into how the offseason plays out across Major League Baseball. On the field, though, Astros owner Jim Crane acknowledged the team's needs when speaking with reporters last week.

While the Astros have extended qualifying offers to pitcher Justin Verlander and shortstop Carlos Correa, both players are unlikely to accept those offers.

It does not mean the Astros won't be competitive in either keeping those players, or adequately replacing them.

"Thankfully, because we have great fans and great sponsors, our revenues were good this year," Crane said. "So the budget will be at the top of baseball. ... If we have to make a move to compete and close out something, we've always done that. Again, we've got the resources because we've got great support from the city and all of the people who come to the ballpark. It's a fun place to be.

"Our goal is to win championships and our goal is put the best team we can put on the field every single year and be competitive."

The Astros have appeared in three World Series over the past five seasons, with five straight ALCS appearances. They only have the lone title in 2017 to show for it, but it's one of the more impressive runs in modern baseball history.

Over the past two offseasons, the Astros have lost Gerrit Cole and George Springer to free agency. This offseason, it seems likely they lose Verlander, Correa, and Zack Greinke.

"Everybody knows what we need," Crane added. "We need a shortstop, we need some more pitching and maybe another player or two. So, that's the goal, to put all that together. (General manager) James (Click) and his team are working on that daily, have been working on it for quite some time, all the options that will be in front of us. And then, try to make the best decisions we can to get back where we were this year and hopefully win a World Series."