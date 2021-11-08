CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. charges Ukrainian and Russian in major ransomware spree, seizes $6 million

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department charged a Ukraine national and a Russian in one of the worst ransomware attacks against American targets, court filings showed on Monday. The latest U.S. actions follow a slew of measures taken to combat a surge in ransomware that has struck several big...

