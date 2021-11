WEST CARTHAGE — It’s been a long time coming, but the West Carthage Village Police Department has finalized its move into the municipal building, 61 High St. Following the dissolution of the village court in December 2017 and after a public hearing, the Board of Trustees made the decision to renovate the municipal building to house the village police department as well as the satellite station for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The village’s court services are now provided by the town of Champion.

