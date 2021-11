Barbara Ann Lawrence passed away on Oct. 19, 2021. Barbara was born in Paris, Texas, on Sept. 19, 1932, the only child of Karl and Lucile Knecht. Left to her own devices as a child, Barbara would fix her breakfast and get herself to the Catholic elementary school she attended. She graduated from Longview High School and then earned a nursing certificate from Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

