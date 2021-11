MONTVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds gathered Thursday in New Jersey to honor those who served our country. Stirring sounds and sunny skies set the stage for a moving Veterans Day ceremony at VFW Post 5481 in Montville, CBS2’s John Elliott reported. A crowd of more than 200 gathered to honor and celebrate every branch of the military. It was moving to hear memories of World War II from veterans like Tom Jones, who lost 145 of his sea mates in a kamikaze attack in the South China Sea, Elliott said. “What I’ll never forget is the burial the next day, when they slid over...

