OSWEGO - With all the disruptions and challenges of the past two years, some may be finding it difficult to think of the people in the community who struggle to feed and clothe their families and pay their bills under even normal circumstances. But the approaching Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays are exactly the times to shift the focus from problems to the many blessings. The Salvation Army works to do that every day of the year for many families in the community.

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO