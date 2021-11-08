CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

PHOTOS: Fall leaves in the Heartland 2021

By Amber Ruch
KFVS12
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KFVS) - Orange, yellow, red - leaves in the...

www.kfvs12.com

Duluth News Tribune

Northland Nature: Red leaves persist in fall

Early November is a time of “AutWin”: after the leaves have dropped from the trees and before we have a snowfall that covers these same leaves. This autumn interlude varies in how long it will last, but nearly always early November is part of this seasonal gap. This is also...
LARRY WEBER
kxel.com

Fall in Love with Iowa Photo Gallery

There is nothing like autumn in Iowa…the brightly colored leaves, the cool breezes, the bountiful harvest. News/Talk 1540 KXEL is asking you to send us your best photos of the season. We’ll share them with our listeners as we all “Fall in Love with Iowa” again in 2021!. Submit your...
IOWA STATE
Vacaville Reporter

Photo: Fall Color On The Vine

Sunlight filters through the deep crimson leaves of a grapevine in the Suisun Valley, a signal that fall is in full swing around Solano County. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to be in the low 60s all weekend with calm breezes from between 5 to 8 mph. A reminder, to set your clocks back an hour before your head hits the pillow Saturday as Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
State
Illinois State
State
Missouri State
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Peffley: Living chemistry of fall leaves

Witnessing leaves drop from trees in the fall as they change in color is watching a chemistry lab in progress. The sequential detachment of leaves and transformation of leaf color is a wonder to behold. We don’t have to understand the science of leaves or expression of fall colors to appreciate the glorious hues and shades of colors that autumn gives us.
CHEMISTRY
One Green Planet

8 of the Best Trees for Fall Leaves

For many, fall is the best of the seasons. Summer has scorched us for long enough, and the cool breezes of September and October sweep in with a freshness that feels every bit as relieving as the warmth spring uses to push out the cold of winter. And, while spring has the reemerging of greenness and the wild flashes of flowers, fall has the inexplicable beauty of leaves changing colors.
GARDENING
kswo.com

Leaves are changing color in Texoma as fall foliage is peaking across the Southern Plains

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Now that we are making our way deep into autumn, we are seeing the trees and other plant foliage beginning to change color compared to their typical summertime green shade to more fall-like colors such as yellow, orange and red. The southern parts of the United States are witnessing the peak of fall foliage during the first couple weeks of November, and that includes Texoma. Looking outside, many trees are undergoing color change before their leaves fall off to signify the beginnings of winter.
LAWTON, OK
eastcountymagazine.org

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: BOUNTIFUL, BEAUTIFUL FALL IN EAST COUNTY

Photo, left: fall foliage along Highway 78 in Ramona Valley. October 31, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – A drive through Ramona and Santa Ysabel in rural East County this Halloween weekend revealed colorful autumn sights, as well as a favorite Halloween Haunt. Trees in our local mountains are beginning...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Island Packet Online

Getting in the fall spirit? Here are the best places in SC to peep leaves

It’s never too late to sneak in the perfect fall photo. Early November is peak fall leaf peeping season in South Carolina, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. Temperatures have finally dropped after a hot summer leaked into early fall, and some South Carolina residents may be seeking a festive backdrop for their fall photos or even just a relaxing day with beautiful views.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Horticulture Hotline: Even evergreens lose leaves in the fall

I’m not going to mention “s$d w*bw@rm, Ar%5Ey Wo%%5Es, L@$&3 P@tch or Bro%n P@tch.” Here are a few things to do while enjoying the beautiful Lowcountry weather. One thing that I’m getting asked about right now is yellow leaves or discolored leaves on gardenias, azaleas, camellias, crepe myrtles, magnolias, and viburnum. For the most part these are simply old leaves that are falling off and are going to make room for new leaves. With the exception of the crepe myrtle, this list is all evergreen plants. However, just because these plants are evergreen doesn’t mean they never lose their leaves. Evergreens will lose many leaves between now and April, just not all at once like the crepe myrtle. I have seen many azaleas that are almost naked when the new leaves appear in late February or early March (depending on the weather).
GARDENING
WKBN

Tips for getting rid of Fall leaves

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- With last month being the warmest October in a long time, it’s taken a while for leaves to fall. Now that they’re finally falling, many people are preparing for their disposal. Certain towns have loose leaf programs. Street teams take large vacuums around town to pick up leaves. For example, Poland village […]
BOARDMAN, OH
bctv.org

This Fall, Leave Some Leaves as Natural Gardening Supplement

While it might feel natural to rake the leaves in your yard this fall, those leaves might play a more natural role in your garden or lawn. It isn’t necessary to remove every leaf from the yard, said David Mizejewski, a naturalist for the National Wildlife Federation, although he noted that just letting them all pile up can smother the grass. By not raking and bagging all the leaves to be sent to the landfill, he said, you’re doing a service to the planet in a number of ways.
GARDENING
sent-trib.com

Soak up the magic of fall leaves

Everyone is asking, when will the leaves change color and drop from the trees? I try to answer the question with this solid scientific response: When they are ready. There is science behind why trees change color and drop their leaves. Each year as the days grow shorter and the weather cools, trees in Northwest Ohio transform from lush green leaves into fiery reds, brilliant orange and vibrant yellows, creating a natural masterpiece.
GARDENING
wesb.com

3-6 Inches of Snow Possible

Rain and snow will arrive across New York and Pennsylvania today before precipitation spreads across the rest of the Northeast tonight. According to AccuWeather, A swath of 3-6 inches is possible across northwestern Pennsylvania, as well as southern New York and mountainous areas of the region.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Whiskey Riff

Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound?

WARNING: this is pretty graphic. If you’re squeamish, you might want to look away… Last fall, a trail cam in Southern Illinois captured some footage that even the most experienced hunters and outdoorsmen cannot comprehend. How the hell is this thing still walking around like that? The video shows a whitetail buck with an insanely large wound across its back, so much so that you can see his shoulder blade rocking back and forth as he walks. Organs appear to […] The post Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS

