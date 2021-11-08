PHOTOS: Fall leaves in the Heartland 2021

I’m not going to mention “s$d w*bw@rm, Ar%5Ey Wo%%5Es, L@$&3 P@tch or Bro%n P@tch.” Here are a few things to do while enjoying the beautiful Lowcountry weather. One thing that I’m getting asked about right now is yellow leaves or discolored leaves on gardenias, azaleas, camellias, crepe myrtles, magnolias, and viburnum. For the most part these are simply old leaves that are falling off and are going to make room for new leaves. With the exception of the crepe myrtle, this list is all evergreen plants. However, just because these plants are evergreen doesn’t mean they never lose their leaves. Evergreens will lose many leaves between now and April, just not all at once like the crepe myrtle. I have seen many azaleas that are almost naked when the new leaves appear in late February or early March (depending on the weather).

