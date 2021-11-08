CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas and Michigan State get season underway in New York

By Kfh Staff
 6 days ago

Kansas (0-0) vs. Michigan State (0-0)

Madison Square Garden, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas and Michigan State are getting the 2021-22 season underway. Kansas went 21-9 last year, while Michigan State ended up 15-13.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Kansas went 7-3 against programs outside its conference, while Michigan State went 6-1 in such games.

