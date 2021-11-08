CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita State gets 2021-22 season underway against Jacksonville State

By Kfh Staff
 6 days ago

Jacksonville State (0-0) vs. Wichita State (0-0)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts Jacksonville State in each team's 2021-22 season opener. Jacksonville State went 18-9 last year, while Wichita State ended up 16-6.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville State went 2-2 against non-conference schools last season. In those four games, the Gamecocks gave up 69.5 points per game while scoring 66 per contest. Wichita State went 2-3 in non-conference play, averaging 69.2 points and giving up 70.2 per game in the process.

KFH Sports Radio

Council leads Shockers past South Alabama

Ricky Council scored a game-high 19 points to spark WSU to a 64-58 win over South Alabama on Saturday afternoon at Charles Koch Arena. Down 56-54 with 4:53 remaining, the Shockers finished the game on a 10-2 run.
KFH Sports Radio

Shockers open tonight at Koch Arena

Wichita State basketball opens tonight at Koch Arena, first the Shocker Ladies facing Chicago State then tonight the Shocker Men hosting Jacksonville State.  Shocker Basketball talk kicks off a Tuesday Sports Daily.
