8 things to know when selling your home

By Kristen Herhold
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a great time to sell a home in Colorado. One recent study found that Colorado is one of just eight states where more than half of all zip codes saw double-digit increases in home values over the previous year. From metro Denver to quiet resorts, prices are skyrocketing....

Kansas City Star

With Archway Homes, selling your home ‘as is’ never felt so good

We are in a social and economic time like never experienced before. Our priorities and needs are continually changing. At Archway Homes, we realize that the upheaval in our lives may be leading us to make decisions we might not have considered in the past. Archway Homes can help sellers who want or need to sell a home without going through the often drawn out and sometimes painful traditional selling process. Real estate investors Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer, owners of Archway Homes, buy homes in any condition. They have been buying and selling properties in the greater Kansas City area for over 20 years, striving to make the difficult process of selling a home as stress-free as possible. With more years of experience than the majority of home buyers, Archway is in a strong position to weather the storms and continue to help those wanting to sell properties.
CBS News

Looking to buy your first home? Good luck: You've got about one week

House-hunters, start your engines. Even as home prices surge to record highs, properties across the U.S. are selling faster than ever, typically getting snatched up after only one week on the market. That's the shortest stretch in home-selling history, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Before the pandemic,...
State
Colorado State
BUYING A HOUSE: KNOW YOUR DOWN PAYMENT OPTIONS

Down payments can be a challenge to navigate, even for experienced homebuyers. How much do you need to put down? Do current market conditions change anything for you? Even the most basic questions aren’t always easy to answer. Whether you’re thinking of buying soon or planning ahead for a purchase...
Dallas News

You can sell your home during the holidays

Contrary to popular belief, the holiday season – especially this holiday season – is the ideal time to offer your North Texas home for sale, according to Lynn Slaney Silguero of Ebby Halliday Realtors. “In North Dallas, we have more demand for homes versus supply, plus we have plenty of...
money.com

4 Signs the Hot Housing Market Is Finally Starting to Cool

This year’s housing market has been high-stakes. Prices skyrocketed, bidding wars were rampant and, thanks to remote work, demand was strong in virtually every market across the U.S. It was a challenging landscape for buyers, to say the least. But just as the weather has started to cool (a welcome...
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
finehomesandliving.com

How to Find the Best Realtor to Sell Your Home

You’ve put a lot of time, love, and money into your home. Your house is the biggest asset you have, so you shouldn’t settle on anything less than the best when choosing a realtor to sell your home. According to a survey that analyzed over 27 million real estate transactions,...
KCTV 5

6 plumbing upgrades to make before you sell your home

KANSAS CITY, MO -- If you’re planning to sell your home in the near future, you’re probably thinking about what upgrades and renovations you need to make to increase the property’s value. Updating your plumbing is a good place to start. According to Zillow, bathroom remodels will give you the...
Vice

Zillow Sells Thousands of Homes to Controversial Rental Powerhouse

One week after deciding to get out of the iBuyer home-buying business, Zillow has agreed to sell 2,000 of its homes to the second-largest single-family landlord in the country, a controversial and growing powerhouse that has faced allegations it evicted tenants during the national eviction moratorium and didn’t properly maintain Black family homes.
realtybiznews.com

6 Things To Know Before Buying A Home In San Francisco

From bay views to rolling hills and skyscrapers, there’s no doubt that San Francisco is one of the top choices for homebuyers seeking a place that has it all. However, it’s essential to note that having it all doesn’t usually come cheap. If you’re planning to buy a home or...
CBS 58

Decorating your home for the holidays when it's on the market

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holiday season is coming up fast. Depending on who you ask, we're already in it!. If you're selling your home, you don't have to ditch the decor. It could actually help with the sale. Molly Gallagher is a partner with Falk Ruvin Gallagher Real Estate...
realtybiznews.com

What Happens to Your Homeowners Insurance When You Sell Your House?

For most people, buying a house is a lifelong dream. One of the most significant expenses of homeownership is homeowners insurance. A homeowners insurance policy is insurance coverage specific to your home. Many people prefer to cancel their homeowners’ insurance policy when they sell a house. Several things will happen to your homeowners’ insurance when you sell your house, including:
