2 carjacking suspects in custody after police chase, crash in Oak Lawn, police say

Police have arrested two carjacking suspects who led police on a chase that ended in a crash in south suburban Oak Lawn.

Oak Lawn police asked residents to avoid the area near 95th Street and Oak Park Avenue or shelter in place as they searched for one of the two suspects who fled on foot after crashing at the intersection.

Oak Lawn police said the suspects were wanted in connection with a carjacking reported in Chicago on Sunday.

According to Oak Lawn police, a Gary police officer's plate reader got a hit on a stolen vehicle out of Chicago around 2:15 p.m. Monday. An officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off on westbound I-80/94 into Illinois.

A man in Bucktown was carjacked at gunpoint while he was putting a child into a car seat Sunday.

Police pursued the vehicle until it got off I-294 at 127th Street in Alsip. Then, police said the vehicle got back on I-294 going north to 95th Street in Oak Lawn. The driver then proceeded east until crashing at 95th Street and Oak Park Avenue.

Oak Lawn police said the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody at the scene. Police with dogs were seen searching for the second suspect, a passenger in the vehicle.

Police said the second suspect was taken into custody around 5 p.m. Video from Chopper7 appears to show authorities apprehending the suspect in a parking lot at a nearby car dealership.

A number of police departments were involved, including police from Oak Lawn and Gary, Indiana. There were no reports of any injuries.