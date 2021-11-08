INDUSTRIAL/MANUFACTURING

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. The number of dominant COVID-19 variants had reached 4 by July 20, and scientists are still not sure how many more times the virus will keep mutating. As countries scramble to purchase more vaccines for their residents, the prices for COVID-19 vaccines keep soaring. Just a few weeks ago, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) raised the prices for their COVID-19 vaccines in Europe by more than ¼ and more than ⅒, respectively. The companies are set to make billions of dollars this year alone as nations anxiously secure more supplies for booster shots in the face of the Delta variant, which causes more infections and spreads faster than the early forms.

