Construction

INDUSTRIAL/MANUFACTURING

By scott.huish
Daily Journal of Commerce
 7 days ago

The CalPlant project is the first medium-density fiberboard (MDF) manufacturing plant in the world utilizing rice straw as the raw material for its product. At full capacity, the operation will produce more than 150 million square feet of MDF annually and use 280,000 tons of rice straw. The project...

djcoregon.com

coleofduty.com

Global Farming Sacks Tote Industry 2020 Market Research With Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments And 2026 Forecasts Research

A detailed research study on the Farming Sacks Tote Market was recently published by IndustryGrowthInsights. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. The report puts together a concise analysis of the growth factors influencing the current business scenario across various regions. Significant information pertaining to the industry analysis size, share, application, and statistics are summed in the report in order to present an ensemble prediction. Additionally, this report encompasses an accurate competitive analysis of major market players and their strategies during the projection timeline.
AGRICULTURE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas’ manufactured housing industry faces labor shortage; supply chain crisis slows production

Texas’ manufactured housing industry continues to face a shortage in labor as supply of skilled labor shrinks for the fifth consecutive month, according to the latest data from the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. Through the Texas Manufactured Housing Survey, the research center asks manufacturers across...
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

This Company has its Sights Set of Transforming the Pharmaceutical Industry With its Efficient C1 Vaccine & Drug Manufacturing Technology

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. The number of dominant COVID-19 variants had reached 4 by July 20, and scientists are still not sure how many more times the virus will keep mutating. As countries scramble to purchase more vaccines for their residents, the prices for COVID-19 vaccines keep soaring. Just a few weeks ago, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) raised the prices for their COVID-19 vaccines in Europe by more than ¼ and more than ⅒, respectively. The companies are set to make billions of dollars this year alone as nations anxiously secure more supplies for booster shots in the face of the Delta variant, which causes more infections and spreads faster than the early forms.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS Seattle

Supply Chain Issues: How Are Global Shortages Affecting Local Consumers?

(CBS Baltimore) — The supply chain is made up of the many steps that brings a product to a customer. But right now the chain seems to be broken, or at least crimped in places. Store shelves are partly empty, deliveries are delayed, and prices are rising. Bottlenecks at many steps along the way are keeping products out of the hands of consumers. When the supply chain will return to normal is anyone’s guess. And the economy is paying the price. The supply chain for any given company can start with suppliers of raw materials and other inputs. Once a product...
SMALL BUSINESS
SFGate

Meet the Solivus Arc, the Future of Home Solar

It’s no secret that renewable energy is the way of the future. Energy produced by wind and solar has already surpassed coal, and there are no signs of slowing. As the need to preserve our resources and protect our environment heightens, solar is expected to produce 20% of all electricity by 2030, driving $345 billion into the U.S economy and offsetting 35% of all electricity sector emissions, according to Forbes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bolivar Commercial

Synthetic Graphite Market Growth and Scope, Industry Demand, Manufacturers, Segmentation, Development Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

Stratagem Market Insights has published comprehensive research and analysis of the “Synthetic Graphite Market” which identifies new developments in the Synthetic Graphite market and gives business insights to organizations. These research assists manufacturers, suppliers, investors, identifying opportunities and business optimization techniques for increasing their value in the worldwide Synthetic Graphite market. Provides critical information for well-known organizations that are among the best performers. The research covers present and new markets in-depth, as well as an assessment of competitiveness in shifting market circumstances. The report contains the most recent Synthetic Graphite market forecast research for the predicted period. Furthermore, the global Synthetic Graphite market report extensively offers the latest information about the technological developments and market growth prospects on the basis of the regional landscape.
MARKETS
The Hollywood Reporter

Regal Owner Cineworld’s CEO Touts “Real Grounds for Optimism” as October Revenue Nears 2019 Levels

Exhibition giant and Regal owner Cineworld reported improving box office and concession revenue trends for its third quarter and October, which neared pre-coronavirus pandemic levels as revenue for the month amounted to 90 percent of 2019 results. CEO Mooky Greidinger on Monday touted positive cinema business trends, saying: “We are thrilled to see audiences returning in significant numbers. Our partnerships with the studios are as strong as ever and with the incredible movie slate to come, there are real grounds for optimism in our industry.” “Customer demand has been particularly strong in a number of the group’s markets, in some cases even above...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Manufacturing
Economy
Industry
Jobs
Construction
Daily Journal of Commerce

LMC Construction: Block 290 Apartments

SUB-BIDS REQUESTED BLOCK 290 APARTMENTS PORTLAND, OR Bids Due: 12/8/2021 at 5 PM Pre-Bid RFI’s Due: 11/30/2021at 12:00 PM PST Block 290 is a new mixed-use construction project that consists of a single seven-story building comprised of 200 residential units, resident amenity spaces, ground floor retail, and a sub-grade parking garage located in the “Slabtown” area of NW Portland. The upper ...
PORTLAND, OR
Sourcing Journal

CMA CGM, Engie to Decarbonize Shipping

The partnership aims to support the development of a synthetic methane production and distribution industry for the shipping sector. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

The Future is Virtual: Modernizing Color Data Communications

Effective communications between design and color teams have long proved challenging, since the process of measuring color is inherently prone to variation. When unchecked, variation can result in costly misunderstandings and significant delays in the development cycle. Social distancing and travel restrictions resulting from Covid-19 have highlighted the growing need for digital solutions to streamline communications across the textile supply chain, ensuring confidence in color accuracy and accelerating speed to market. The growing importance of digitization combined with a heightened need for digital technology to support remote color work spurred an industry-wide investment in portable equipment and cloud-based solutions allowing color professionals...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Reuters provides business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Best Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Right Now

The best way to play the infrastructure bill is to find where the money will go and invest in those areas. Think basic raw materials, or highest growth-potential areas like clean energy power infrastructure. If chosen right, you could even find some potential multibagger infrastructure stocks. It's official: President Biden's...
INDUSTRY
Daily Journal of Commerce

Stoel Rives LLP promotes Nicholas to partner

Mario Nicholas is now a Stoel Rives LLP partner. He is a member of the firm’s construction and design practice group. Nicholas has extensive experience negotiating construction and design agreements and litigating complex construction disputes. He represents a wide range of clients, including owners, developers, contractors, subcontractors, architects and homeowners in contract negotiations and disputes regarding large-scale public and commercial projects, and residential projects. He has trial and arbitration experience, and has assisted clients before federal and state courts, domestic and international arbitration panels, and administrative bodies. Nicholas has a J.D. from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law. He is licensed in Oregon, Washington and California.
ECONOMY

