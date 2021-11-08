St. Louis begins 2021-22 season against Central Ark.

Oklahoma's undefeated season was spoiled Saturday with a loss to Baylor, and Sooners coach Lincoln Riley had a lot of issues with the way the game ended. After Baylor kneeled twice to run out the clock, fans of the team prematurely stormed the field with three seconds left. Riley sent his Oklahoma players to the locker room and was shown screaming at officials who told him to bring the Sooners back on the field for the final play. After a lengthy delay, Baylor opted against kneeling one more time and instead kicked a 32-field goal as time expired.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO