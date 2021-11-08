St. Louis begins 2021-22 season against Central Ark.

Game Info: Tuesday, November 9, 2021 - 8:00 p.m. Location: Daskalakis Athletic Center - Philadelphia, Pa. PHILADELPHIA - The Drexel men's basketball team returns to the Daskalakis Athletic Center in front of fans for the first time since the pandemic began when it hosts Neumann University on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. Camren Wynter, James Butler and the rest of the Dragons begin their quest for a second-straight Colonial Athletic Association Championship. Prior to tip-off, the Dragons' championship banners will be unveiled. The 2021-22 Drexel men's basketball season is presented by IBEW 98. The game will follow the women's opener at 5 p.m. against Marist and one admission price covers both games.
