OPD Special Victims unit trying to identify suspect

The Omaha Police Special Victims unit has released video of a person it believes may be a suspect connected to a sexual assault that happened last Saturday in the area of 109th and Maple Streets.

OPD said, “The video shows what appears to be a Black male, approximately 5'8"-5'9" slim/skinny build, facial hair and possible short braids looking into a residence. The suspect is believed to be armed with a handgun.”

3 News Now is sharing this video because the suspect is not yet in custody and could pose a danger to the public.

The department asks anyone who has information about the identity of the suspect to contact the Special Victims Unit at 402-444-5636 or to remain anonymous contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867), www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app.

