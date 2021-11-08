Brimming With Natural Wonders, LaBarque Creek Trail Is A Must Hike In Missouri

Just when we think we’ve seen it all, we discover another hidden gem waiting to be explored. That’s just one of the many things that makes living in Missouri so much fun. LaBarque Creek Trail in Missouri, for example, promises an abundance of natural beauty, striking natural wonders, and a bit of a challenge. You might even consider it bucket list-worthy.

LaBarque Creek Conservation Area in Jefferson County offers an idyllic way to spend a day outdoors, especially if you're up for a challenge.

The nearly three-mile LaBarque Trail, for example, boasts an abundance of beauty and natural wonders. However, it comes with a moderate rating due, in part, to its many elevation changes.

You'll also have to deal with natural elements, including spiders, muddy sections, and poison ivy.

Those negative features, however, are easily outweighed by the cascading waterfalls and a...

Scenic cave. You can even go inside the cave for one-of-a-kind views. The conservation area's natural features range from steep valleys to chiseled canyons.

You'll definitely want to bring plenty of water, and maybe even a few snacks, for your journey. A beautifully carved bench also provides the perfect spot to relax for a bit.

The trail is well-marked and includes a few small water crossings, so you might want to wear old shoes or shoes you don't mind getting wet.

Don't forget a camera either. Unique rock formations and colorful wildflowers (depending on the season) dot the trail.

Learn more on the official website of LaBarque Creek Conservation Area .

Have you hiked LaBarque Creek Trail in Missouri? Do you have any advice for other hikers? Share your experience in the comments! Did you know that the longest rail trail in the U.S. is right here in Missouri? Yep, you’ll definitely want to check out Katy Trail.

Address: LaBarque Creek Conservation Area, Valley Dr, LaBarque Creek, MO 63069, USA