Mckees Rocks, PA

Man suffers gunshot wound to the head after shooting in McKees Rocks

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
 6 days ago

At approximately 2:40 PM, a 911 call was placed regarding a shooting in the 700 block of Camp St. in Mckees Rocks.

First responders found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The male victim was transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is urged to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

