Metromile stock rallies 7% after Lemonade announces acquisition

By Claudia Assis
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Insurance company Lemonade said late Monday it has agreed to buy Metromile in a bid to jumpstart its auto-insurance business and sending shares of Metromile more than 13%...

