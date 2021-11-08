Florida’s Dan Mullen addresses coaching firings, future of Gators’ program

Dan Mullen sounds like a coach with a secure future at Florida yet faces myriad challenges — including two critical coaching hires — to reverse the Gators’ fortunes this season and beyond.

Mullen still could not fully explain his team’s collapse Saturday at South Carolina, but the need to fire defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy became crystal-clear in Columbia.

Grantham and Hevesy’s futures effectively had been decided before the 40-17 defeat, but the Gators’ alarming lack of physicality and execution sealed the deal.

“It was something that was weighing on me,” Mullen said Monday, just his second in-person interview since the March 2020 shutdown due to the pandemic. “It was something that I was looking and saying, ‘Hey, I’m probably going to make changes at the end of the season,’ and I thought for the health of the program, for the health of everybody, let’s make that move now and get us headed in the direction.

“I look at the way we played Saturday and some things that built up to it. We weren’t where we needed to be.”

The flop at South Carolina, an 18-point underdog sitting 1-4 in SEC play, blindsided Mullen. He was at a loss for answers 48 hours later.

“I really don’t. I wish I did,” he said. “I wish I could sit up here and tell you, we had a terrible week of practice ... there is apathy in the locker room.

“I thought we had a pretty decent plan going in … Obviously not.”

The Gators yielded a season-high 459 yards, including 6.8 per carry. Running behind Hevesy’s O-line, Florida gained a season-low 82 yards.

But Mullen did not put the blame on his former assistants and longtime friends as Florida (4-5) rides a three-game skid into Saturday’s noon visit from FCS foe Samford (4-5).

“I’m the head coach, so I bear all of [the responsibility],” Mullen said. “It’s on my shoulders.”

Staff changes 10 weeks into the season will not salvage it. Whether the moves set a new course for Florida’s program is unclear.

“We’re going to find out,” Mullen said.

Mullen said he plans later in the week to explore candidates to replace Grantham and Hevesy but will not make an in-season hire.

Linebackers coach Christian Robinson will assume defensive play-calling duties. Veteran coach Paul Pasqualoni, the special assistant to the head coach, will play an on-field role during the final three games. Michael Sollenne, in his second year with the program, will coach the offensive line.

“We’re not better than we were earlier in the year,” Mullen said. “In fact we’re worse than we were earlier in the year.”

This stark reality has placed Mullen squarely in the crosshairs and led a vocal faction of the fan base to demand his ouster. The 49-year-old said he expects to return in 2022 based on his conversations with athletic director Scott Stricklin.

“Scott is pretty confident that we’re going to get this fixed,” Mullen said. “I can’t speak for him on that deal, but within his confidence, it wasn’t about this year and next year. It was a long-term picture of where we want this program to be in many years to come.”

To have a chance to fix Florida’s program, Mullen and his staff must improve their recruiting efforts.

247Sports ranks Gators’ 2022 class No. 22 nationally and ninth among SEC schools. LSU and Southern Cal, programs led by interim coaches, have five-star commitments while Florida has none.

Two strong coaching hires and the completion of a state-of-the-art standalone football facility in the spring could improve Florida’s ability to lure top talent. The Gators have needs to fill across the board.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson has flashed big-play ability and an impressive skill set, but whether Mullen can build the offense around the 19-year-old hinges on his ability to develop and stayinghealthy.

Richardson missed two games in September with a hamstring strain, sustained a concussion during his first career start Oct. 30 against Georgia and injured his knee dancing in the team hotel the night before the South Carolina game. An MRI did not reveal damage, but his availability this week is questionable.

“He was gimping around earlier today, so we’ll see,” Mullen said.

Mullen’s program, loser of 8 of 10 games against Power Five foes, is limping to the finish needing a second wind and some wins. Otherwise, more changes could be in store for the Gators, including the head coach.

“I’m pretty confident in myself and I’ve won a lot of football games as a head coach, won championships here [in 2006 and 2008 as offensive coordinator],” Mullen said. “Everybody has problems. The key is to having solutions.

“What I’m pretty confident in is finding the solution.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Edgar Thompson at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osgators .