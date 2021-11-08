CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida’s Dan Mullen addresses coaching firings, future of Gators’ program

By Edgar Thompson, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 6 days ago

Dan Mullen sounds like a coach with a secure future at Florida yet faces myriad challenges — including two critical coaching hires — to reverse the Gators’ fortunes this season and beyond.

Mullen still could not fully explain his team’s collapse Saturday at South Carolina, but the need to fire defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy became crystal-clear in Columbia.

Grantham and Hevesy’s futures effectively had been decided before the 40-17 defeat, but the Gators’ alarming lack of physicality and execution sealed the deal.

“It was something that was weighing on me,” Mullen said Monday, just his second in-person interview since the March 2020 shutdown due to the pandemic. “It was something that I was looking and saying, ‘Hey, I’m probably going to make changes at the end of the season,’ and I thought for the health of the program, for the health of everybody, let’s make that move now and get us headed in the direction.

“I look at the way we played Saturday and some things that built up to it. We weren’t where we needed to be.”

The flop at South Carolina, an 18-point underdog sitting 1-4 in SEC play, blindsided Mullen. He was at a loss for answers 48 hours later.

“I really don’t. I wish I did,” he said. “I wish I could sit up here and tell you, we had a terrible week of practice ... there is apathy in the locker room.

“I thought we had a pretty decent plan going in … Obviously not.”

The Gators yielded a season-high 459 yards, including 6.8 per carry. Running behind Hevesy’s O-line, Florida gained a season-low 82 yards.

But Mullen did not put the blame on his former assistants and longtime friends as Florida (4-5) rides a three-game skid into Saturday’s noon visit from FCS foe Samford (4-5).

“I’m the head coach, so I bear all of [the responsibility],” Mullen said. “It’s on my shoulders.”

Staff changes 10 weeks into the season will not salvage it. Whether the moves set a new course for Florida’s program is unclear.

“We’re going to find out,” Mullen said.

Mullen said he plans later in the week to explore candidates to replace Grantham and Hevesy but will not make an in-season hire.

Linebackers coach Christian Robinson will assume defensive play-calling duties. Veteran coach Paul Pasqualoni, the special assistant to the head coach, will play an on-field role during the final three games. Michael Sollenne, in his second year with the program, will coach the offensive line.

“We’re not better than we were earlier in the year,” Mullen said. “In fact we’re worse than we were earlier in the year.”

This stark reality has placed Mullen squarely in the crosshairs and led a vocal faction of the fan base to demand his ouster. The 49-year-old said he expects to return in 2022 based on his conversations with athletic director Scott Stricklin.

“Scott is pretty confident that we’re going to get this fixed,” Mullen said. “I can’t speak for him on that deal, but within his confidence, it wasn’t about this year and next year. It was a long-term picture of where we want this program to be in many years to come.”

To have a chance to fix Florida’s program, Mullen and his staff must improve their recruiting efforts.

247Sports ranks Gators’ 2022 class No. 22 nationally and ninth among SEC schools. LSU and Southern Cal, programs led by interim coaches, have five-star commitments while Florida has none.

Two strong coaching hires and the completion of a state-of-the-art standalone football facility in the spring could improve Florida’s ability to lure top talent. The Gators have needs to fill across the board.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson has flashed big-play ability and an impressive skill set, but whether Mullen can build the offense around the 19-year-old hinges on his ability to develop and stayinghealthy.

Richardson missed two games in September with a hamstring strain, sustained a concussion during his first career start Oct. 30 against Georgia and injured his knee dancing in the team hotel the night before the South Carolina game. An MRI did not reveal damage, but his availability this week is questionable.

“He was gimping around earlier today, so we’ll see,” Mullen said.

Mullen’s program, loser of 8 of 10 games against Power Five foes, is limping to the finish needing a second wind and some wins. Otherwise, more changes could be in store for the Gators, including the head coach.

“I’m pretty confident in myself and I’ve won a lot of football games as a head coach, won championships here [in 2006 and 2008 as offensive coordinator],” Mullen said. “Everybody has problems. The key is to having solutions.

“What I’m pretty confident in is finding the solution.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Edgar Thompson at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osgators .

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

What is Dan Mullen's buyout, contract situation with Florida Gators

Florida coach Dan Mullen is on the hot seat this seat following the Gators' 4-4 start entering Saturday's game at South Carolina and his buyout is outside the top 25 nationally. Mullen's buyout is $12 million this season, which ranks No. 8 in the SEC. Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dan Mullen shredded for postgame comment after Florida narrowly beat Samford

Dan Mullen missed his calling in politics. Mullen is determined to put a positive spin on things, no matter the situation. After Florida beat FCS Samford 70-52, Dan Mullen was all positive in his postgame on-field SEC Network+ interview. Mullen called it a great win. He hoped that giving up 52 points and over 500 yards to an FCS team with a losing record would help the Gators build some confidence moving forward.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Dan Mullen explains baffling coaching scheme decision

Dan Mullen and the Florida offense entered last Saturday’s game vs. South Carolina with one of the top rushing offenses in the country. The Gators are averaging 225 yards a game on the ground and nearly six yards per carry, yet the Gamecocks held Mullen and company to 82 total rushing yards.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Todd Grantham
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum issues warning about Dan Mullen's future at Florida

Paul Finebaum knows a coach in trouble when he sees one, and he issued a stark warning about Dan Mullen’s future at Florida on a Sunday podcast after Florida’s loss to Georgia. The SEC Network host and ESPN college football commentator laid out with Matt Barrie the schedule down the...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Gators#American Football#Sec#Fcs#Samford
FanSided

Florida football: Will firing of Todd Grantham save Dan Mullen’s job?

A year ago, Florida football coach Dan Mullen was spotted on the sidelines chewing out Todd Grantham after some poor defense early in a November game against Kentucky. Florida went on to win 34-10 after some early defensive struggles, but that sideline shouting match caught some headlines and made it seem like there was some trouble in paradise. Florida was still in the SEC title hunt, but its defense was the issue.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
247Sports

Florida State's Mike Norvell responds to recruiting question day after Dan Mullen controversy

As Florida and coach Dan Mullen remain under fire, Mullen made a comment at his press conference on Monday regarding recruiting that generated significant controversy. Mullen said that he would not talk about recruiting during the season, and some interpreted the comment to mean that the Gators do not recruit during the season. On Tuesday, Florida State coach Mike Norvell was asked about where recruiting ranks in terms of a head coach's priority.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy