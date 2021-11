Ghost kitchens are the hottest trend in hospitality even though they, disappointingly, involve no spirts or hauntings. Instead, they are food brands of delivery-only meals. So, no storefront or indoor seating, but they often work with established brick-and-mortar restaurants for the actual food prep. It can be a good use of a professional kitchen that isn’t getting consistent use. Anyway, for brewpubs out there interested in trying a ghost kitchen partnership, hospitality tech startup Bbot launched an all-in-one virtual brand platform to improve the overall ghost kitchen experience.

