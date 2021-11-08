CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Winners of the Weather Photographer of the Year Contest Celebrate the Beauty of Nature

By Jessica Stewart
mymodernmet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith nearly 9,000 photographs to choose from, the judges of the annual Weather Photographer of the Year competition had the difficult task of naming a winner. But in the end, it was a stunning photo of a foggy autumn morning in Italy that stole the show. Giulio Montoni‘s Morning Fog earned...

mymodernmet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

This stunning castle snap is among the winners at Landscape Photographer of the Year 2021

Perched atop a 160-foot rock and surrounded on three sides by the raging North Sea, Dunnottar Castle is in a pretty unforgiving location. But isn’t it incredible how, when viewed in a certain light, the landscape can be totally transformed? This photograph by Tomasz Rojek captures the northern Scottish scene bathed in a calm, warm sunset – turning the castle’s ruins and its surrounding cliffs to gold.
PHOTOGRAPHY
petapixel.com

Photographing the Diverse Beauty of North Bengal

My name is Subham Shome, and I’m a fine-art landscape and travel photographer based in Kolkata, India. I recently went on a photography trip through North Bengal that turned out to be my best ever through the region. I will be honest here. I had no expectations of going on...
PHOTOGRAPHY
petapixel.com

Photographer Captures Beautiful Split Photos Above and Below the Sea

David Doubilet, known as a pioneering underwater photographer, has released a photo book that spans decades of his work and shows the symbiosis of the mysterious underwater world and the more familiar surface captured together in a single image. Doubilet is widely acclaimed as one of the world’s leading underwater...
PHOTOGRAPHY
BBC

Environmental Photographer of the Year 2021 winners revealed

Spanish photographer Antonio Aragón Renuncio has won Environmental Photographer of the Year 2021 for his photo of a child sleeping inside a house destroyed by coastal erosion on Afiadenyigba beach in Ghana. The image, entitled The Rising Tide Sons, highlights the rising sea levels in West African countries, which are...
PHOTOGRAPHY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
wgcu.org

National Geographic Explorer Mac Stone wins International Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest with Corkscrew photo

National Geographic photographer Mac Stone’s photo from Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary has been honored in the International Wildlife Photographer of the Year Contest. Illustrating the challenges faced by wildlife in our dynamic sub-tropical swamp ecosystem is no easy feat, but photographer Mac Stone’s image from Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary does just that.
PHOTOGRAPHY
mymodernmet.com

Photographer Zooms in on the “Hidden Beauty” of Small Seeds and Fruits

How often do you give seeds a second glance? Photographer Levon Biss will make you think twice about these small but vital structures. His series The Hidden Beauty of Seeds and Fruits features an up-close look at some of the specimens housed at Edinburgh’s Royal Botanic Garden. The images showcase...
PHOTOGRAPHY
mymodernmet.com

West Coast Landscape Photographer Perfectly Captures the Region’s Magical Vistas

The American West boasts some of the most magnificent landscapes in the United States. Marcin Zając is a Polish-born photographer based in Northern California who splits his time between his career as a software engineer and his pursuit of the perfect shot. From sunrises to midnight skies, Zając captures beautiful vistas in remote, expansive spaces not just in the United States but around the world.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Guardian

Nature under threat: a Cop26 photographic competition – in pictures

The Earth Project, in collaboration with Nature Picture Library photography competition, aims to raise awareness of the huge challenges faced by nature, as well as the impacts of climate change on global ecosystems. Some of the world’s leading photographers came together to illustrate nature under threat, linking to one of the main goals of Cop26: to help protect and restore ecosystems in countries adversely affected by the climate crisis.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#New South Wales#Earth#Accuweather#French#Russian#Qasr Al Hosn
Forbes

AMC Is Wining The Keynesian Beauty Contest

John Maynard Keynes, a canny investor as well as a famous British economist, wrote in 1936 that the stock market resembles a beauty contest, with a twist. The goal, he said, is not to select the contestants that are “really the prettiest,” but rather those whom the other judges will think are the prettiest.
STOCKS
Digital Camera World

Ten minutes with celebrity portrait photographer Manfred Baumann

LEICA photographer Manfred Baumann specialises in portraiture. Born in Austria, he lives and works in Europe and the USA, and is known for his capture of famous faces such as Gene Simmons, Kirk Douglas, Angelina Jolie, William Shatner, Natalie Portman and many more. He has presented his works worldwide in exhibitions, books, calendars, museums and galleries. Earlier this year, Manfred released a new book “Face to Face” which was supported by Leica Wetzlar.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Smithonian

See Past Winning Photographs From the Wildlife Photographer of the Year

It's said a picture is worth 1000 words, but some images can make you speechless — like those in the latest exhibition at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History. “Unforgettable Behavior: Wildlife Photographer of the Year” is a photography show put together by the Natural History Museum in London,...
PHOTOGRAPHY
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay is nature photographer's paradise

Tampa Bay is the perfect place for nature photographers. From the water to the wildlife to the scenic sunsets, there are endless possibilities. Peter Brannon knows this to be true, as do his 14,000 followers on Instagram.
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Hiking
Fstoppers

How to Find Beautiful Natural Light in Ugly Locations

It's easy to look around at local locations and think that you have no chance of creating beautiful, natural light portraits because of them. However, with the right positioning and knowledge, you will be able to create stunning images with great light. Peter Coulson is a fantastic photographer and this...
PHOTOGRAPHY
reviewjournal.com

An elemental beauty suffuses the work of diver-turned-photographer Tomasz Rossa

It won’t come as a surprise that artist Tomasz Rossa was once not only a diver, and a high-level one at that — a six-time junior national champion in his native Poland, and later, after moving to the U.S., a competitor in the Seoul Olympics — but a performer as well: He was an original cast member of “O.” (He was also on the creative team for “Le Rêve” and other aquatic shows.) You can see it in his photography, the fluid interplay of athleticism (which is about seeking the perfection of physical form) and graceful performance (which is about embodying emotion). Even the quietest images have a bravura quality that speaks to a performer’s awareness of the audience. Picking up photography in grade school, Rossa has been serious about it since, so it was a natural move to combine his visual and aquatic interests. He’s as adept at choreographing groups as he is in capturing intimate moments of ethereal beauty. Over the years he’s worked with Cirque du Soleil, Wynn Las Vegas, Wanda China, City of Dreams Macau, Celine Dion, Criss Angel and Dragone; his new book “I Found Myself” raises funds for the local gay community. “My driving force,” he says, “is finding the perfect human form expressing emotion.”
PHOTOGRAPHY
Telegraph

Melting Alpine glacier reveals hidden WW1 tunnels and bunker

On a wind-blasted rocky ridge high up at 9,500ft (2,900 metres) on the Italian-Swiss border, amid fields of snow and ice, a hole about the size of a suitcase leads into a darkened chamber. Military historian Giovanni Cadioli wriggles in backwards, his head torch revealing an extraordinary scene that has...
MILITARY
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
sciencealert.com

New Horrifying Secrets of Peru's Ancient Civilizations Unearthed in The Andes

The foothills of the Andes mountains are revealing their bloody secrets: the ancient skeletons of sacrificed children. Archaeologists have unearthed 29 human bodies entombed approximately 1,000 years ago at Huaca Santa Rosa de Pucalá, an archaeological site in the Lambayeque region of northwestern Peru. Four of the skeletons – belonging...
WORLD
natureworldnews.com

57-Year-Old Man Killed by 14ft Great White Shark While Swimming in Australia

A 57-year-old British father named Paul Millachip was killed by a humongous great white shark in Australia while snorkeling off from a beachfront where his spouse and kids gathered. Great White Shark Killed Yet Another Victim. A 14-foot-long monster appeared out of nowhere as Mr. Paul Millachip, went swimming at...
ACCIDENTS
Whiskey Riff

Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound?

WARNING: this is pretty graphic. If you’re squeamish, you might want to look away… Last fall, a trail cam in Southern Illinois captured some footage that even the most experienced hunters and outdoorsmen cannot comprehend. How the hell is this thing still walking around like that? The video shows a whitetail buck with an insanely large wound across its back, so much so that you can see his shoulder blade rocking back and forth as he walks. Organs appear to […] The post Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy