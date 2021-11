While you wait for a new episode of NCIS to air Monday night on CBS, why not have some fun with the show’s cast?. Take, for example, Katrina Law seemingly being forced to eat some pizza. For the record, it’s hard to imagine us ever being forced to eat pizza — then again, it probably depends on what’s on the pizza, no? This is a fun behind-the-scenes snap from set featuring herself alongside Sean Murray, courtesy of her Instagram page. Let’s just say that Sean is far more pleased with what is going on here than Katrina.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO