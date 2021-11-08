Redistricting plans are underway, with little public oversight

Williamson County redistricting maps for constables, justices of the peace and commissioners have been made available for public comment online. Comments must be submitted here by Nov. 8 at noon to be considered by the county. According to a release from the county, maps for the voter precincts are not required to be completed by the Nov. 13 deadline set by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, but will be proposed and voted on during a December Commissioners Court meeting.

