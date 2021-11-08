CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Redistricting plans are underway, with little public oversight

WITF
The Herald-Banner

Commissioners to hold public hearing on redistricting

The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends Tuesday to hear from county residents regarding plans for redistricting. A public hearing is scheduled during Tuesday’s regular session, starting at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The session will be open to the public and also conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
bonnersferryherald.com

CDA Tribe objects to redistricting plan

▶️ Listen to this article now. Coeur d'Alene Tribal officials think sweeping changes to North Idaho's legislative boundaries could hurt representation and be susceptible to legal challenges. States redefine legislative and congressional districts every decade to equalize political representation based on U.S. Census Bureau population data. Redistricting is a required...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
wfit.org

Democrats Call for More Public Input on Redistricting

Democratic lawmakers said more public input — beyond people making limited comments at committee meetings and proposing maps — is needed in the once-a-decade redistricting process. During an online news conference Monday, leading Democrats on House redistricting panels discussed holding online workshops or allowing online input from people across the...
wuga.org

AADM President on Upcoming Commission Meeting and Public Safety Oversight Committee

The Athens-Clarke Mayor and Commission are expected to consider a civilian public safety oversight committee and a human rights commission at their meeting this evening. The Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement supports both measures. Mokah-Jasmine Johnson is President of the organization. “Hopefully these things will lead to more equity and justice within...
ATHENS, GA
post-register.com

Public hearing about redistricting set for Monday

Caldwell County Commissioners will receive public comments at a special meeting next week on proposed new boundaries for the county’s four precincts. The revised boundaries under consideration are made necessary by the results of the 2020 U.S. Census. The area that comprises Precinct 4, which includes Dale and Lytton Springs,...
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX
WFXR

Pittsylvania County outlines three potential redistricting plans, opens public input

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – On Monday morning, Pittsylvania County published three redistricting plans. Now that these redistricting plans, which can be found below, have been released, public comment has begun which allows citizens to provide feedback on these plans which can be submitted in the following ways: Online via the Pittsylvania County website Email […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
thecollegianur.com

Decadal redistricting process in Virginia is underway following census data arrival

The decadal redistricting process is underway following a six-month delay of the 2020 United States Census Bureau census data, which will be used by federal and state redistricting authorities in the apportionment and redrawing of legislative boundaries. The redistricting measures, which are used in the election of state legislators and...
KGLO News

Iowa’s redistricting plan is now law

DES MOINES — Iowa’s once-a-decade redistricting process has officially concluded. Governor Kim Reynolds announced early Thursday evening that she has signed the lengthy bill that explains which county borders, highways, streets and roads are the new boundaries for Iowa’s congressional and legislative districts. The legislature overwhelmingly approved the new maps a week ago and Reynolds quickly announced she’d do so, too, whenever the bill reached her desk.
Community Impact Austin

WilCo redistricting maps now available for public comment

Williamson County redistricting maps for constables, justices of the peace and commissioners have been made available for public comment online. Comments must be submitted here by Nov. 8 at noon to be considered by the county. According to a release from the county, maps for the voter precincts are not required to be completed by the Nov. 13 deadline set by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, but will be proposed and voted on during a December Commissioners Court meeting.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
abc17news.com

Jefferson City council to meet to discuss redistricting Plan

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) Jefferson City Council will meet Monday at 6 p.m. to discuss more details on future redistricting plans with a new substitute option. The substitute option was proposed by a council member. The new redistricting plans come after the 10-year decennial census has shown population growth. The substitute...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Just a little around the edges: Redistricting Commission looking at incremental changes

Less is more, a panel tasked with redrawing County Council district maps to accommodate population changes seemed to agree Thursday after spending hours analyzing a variety of proposed maps. “We’re making these little adjustments,” said Commissioner James Hustace. “For the comfort level of most of the public, people like incremental...
WAIMEA, HI
WITN

North Carolina House OKs new redistricting plan

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina redistricting plan drawn by Republicans that retools state House seats has cleared the chamber. The House voted along party lines Tuesday for a map that redraws the chamber’s 120 districts, which are based on population changes recorded in the 2020 census. If they...
Rocky Mount Telegram

City residents sound off on redistricting plans

The president of an organization of neighborhood residents used the speaker’s podium to tell the City Council in more detail why the seven-member panel should consider his group’s proposed map of redrawn council ward lines. Robert Davis of the Community Academy cited Rocky Mount’s history, the negative effect of the...
schulenburgsticker.com

Redistricting plan for County moves forward

The Bickerstaff law firm presented newly-redrawn maps for Fayette County’s four commissioner precincts at a special meeting of the Commissioners Court meeting on Monday, Nov. 1. After a few technical issues were ironed out, the commissioners spent some time looking at the proposed new precinct lines, with boundaries moving in precincts 1, 2 and 3. Precinct 4 lines will not change under the…
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
Daily Republic

Vacaville School District to host public hearings on redistricting

VACAVILLE — The Vacaville School District governing board has begun its redistricting process to evaluate the 2020 U.S. census data and current trustee areas. Public hearings related to trustee-area redistricting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 and Jan. 27 at the Education Services Center, located at 401 Nut Tree Road.
My Daily Record.com

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING FOR REDISTRICTING FOR THE HARNETT COUNTY BOARD …

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING FOR REDISTRICTING FOR THE HARNETT COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS AND BOARD OF EDUCATION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all interested parties that the Harnett County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing regarding the revised electoral district boundaries for the Harnett County Board of Commissioners and Harnett County Board of Education. In accordance with the results of the 2020 Census and North Carolina General Statutes.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
Petersburg Pilot

Assembly supports Senate minority redistricting plan

The Borough Assembly approved Resolution #2021-14 during Monday's meeting, signifying their support of the map proposed by the Senate minority in the upcoming redistricting of the state. At the last assembly meeting on October 19, Assembly Member Chelsea Tremblay presented each of the six maps that the Alaska Redistricting Board...
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS TO CONSIDER REDISTRICTING PLANS

Washington County Commissioners will hold a public hearing Tuesday regarding the proposed redistricting of county precincts. Residents will have the opportunity to share comments on the presented plans for redistricting of county election, justice of the peace and commissioners’ court precincts. After the hearing, commissioners will potentially take action on redistricting plans.
