Fans are still reeling over the loss of Jethro Gibbs on NCIS. But despite wishing they had more seasons with the agent, most people believe that he had a proper send-off. Earlier this season, the NCIS team tracked a serial hitman to Alaska. And after they apprehended the murderer, Gibbs and McGee shared a touching scene. In it, the two were fly fishing, and Gibbs said that he wasn’t leaving Alaska because he’d found a sense of peace in the mountainous state—and he wasn’t “ready to let it go.”

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO