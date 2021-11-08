Trailer & Poster for Josh Funk’s Award Winning Short Film, THE FUZZIES

"I don't like reality anymore. Reality is lousy." Netflix has debuted the full official trailer for The Hand of God, the latest film made by acclaimed Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino (of Il Divo, This Must Be the Place, The Great Beauty, Youth). This premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, where it won the Grand Jury Prize Silver Lion and the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor. Sorrentino is telling his own story of growing up in Naples, as his desire to be a filmmaker grows. He shot this in Naples last year and it looks absolutely magical, showing the true power of cinema. The story of a boy in the tumultuous Naples of the 1980s. Sorrentino's most personal film yet is a tale of fate and family, sports and cinema, love and loss. Starring Filippo Scotti, with Toni Servillo, Teresa Saponangelo, Marlon Joubert, Luisa Ranieri, Renato Carpentieri, and Massimiliano Gallo. While I didn't end up loving this film when I saw it in Venice, it is a lush and evocative creation of pure cinema that is quite moving in many subtle ways.
