Movies

Trailer & Poster for Josh Funk’s Award Winning Short Film, THE FUZZIES

By Mike Joy
horrornews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Funk’s horror film THE FUZZIES wins Best Horror Short at the Astoria Film Festival. Synopsis: A man wakes up locked in...

horrornews.net

Comments / 0

First Showing

Watch: Award-Winning Animated Short Film 'Louis' Shoes' from MoPA

"Before doing anything, I always take off my shoes." Oh this is just wonderful! What a delightful short film. Louis' Shoes is an animated short made by a group of four students from the Ecole MoPA, a prestigious animation school in Arles, France. The film was winner of the "Student Academy Awards" (Gold prize) and was their 2020 graduation project - and it's now available to watch online. The 5-minute short, also known as Les Chaussures de Louis, is about a Louis - an 8-and-a-half year old boy who is autistic. He arrives at his new school and is about to introduce himself. This film features one of the best depictions of autism you'll ever see (along with the doc The Reason I Jump), with so much thoughtfulness and understanding for how autistic children experience the world and react to others. Along with a huge heaping of creativity with the animation. And it will definitely bring a smile to your face watching Louis talk about his blue shoes… Enjoy.
flickeringmyth.com

Illumination Entertainment’s Sing 2 gets a new trailer and poster

Ahead of its theatrical release this December, Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment has revealed a new poster and trailer for the animated musical sequel Sing 2; check them out here…. Buster (Oscar® winner Matthew McConaughey) has turned the New Moon Theater into a local hit, but Buster has his eyes...
Collider

'Ciao Alberto' Trailer Reveals the Animated Sequel Short to Pixar's 'Luca'

Here’s a whale of a tale: Alberto, of Disney and Pixar’s Luca, is getting his very own spinoff short titled Ciao Alberto. In a trailer that Disney released today, fans will get caught up on Alberto’s life with Massimo in Portorosso. We see Alberto as he writes a postcard to his best friend, Luca, and gives him updates on his new life where he is loving his job and catching massive amounts of fish, referring to himself as “the greatest fisherman in the world”. Alberto is also seen delivering fish via bicycle wagon to the locals in the village, playing soccer with fellow kids (with his sea-monster advantage), and making tomato sauce for Massimo – which goes comically wrong.
cineuropa.org

EXCLUSIVE: Trailer and poster for IDFA Envision title Eskape

The story told by Neary Adeline Hay’s sophomore feature, Eskape [ + ] , begins in Cambodia in 1981. After the fall of the Khmer Rouge regime, a woman flees a country surrounded by fire and blood. She holds a baby in her arms. Forty years later, confronted with her mother’s silence resulting from trauma and time, the director decides to embark on a long journey. From the Cambodian jungle, through the former refugee camps of Thailand and Indonesia, to the centres for asylum seekers in France, she tries to reconstruct a story of survival, and to open up the paths of memory and transmission.
awardswatch.com

Official trailer and posters for Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog’

Netflix today released the official trailer and evocative poster for Jane Campion’s latest masterpiece, The Power of the Dog, based on the novel by Thomas Savage and starring Academy Award nominee Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee. The film won Campion Best Director at this year’s Venice Film Festival.
GeekTyrant

Two Trailers and Poster for Stalker Thriller AN INTRUSION

Two new trailers and a poster have been released for the thriller An Intrusion. The film was written and directed by Nicholas Holland (A Way Out, Hunger Unholy, Wronged), and it stars Dustin Prince and Scout Taylor-Compton (The Runaways), with Sam Logan Khaleghi, Keir Gilchrist (Atypical), Erika Hoveland (Before I Wake), Michael Emery (Ransom’s Law), Jaime Zevallos (Cloak & Dagger), Angelina Danielle Cama (Ash and Bone), and Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings trilogy).
flickeringmyth.com

Trailer, poster and images for horror-thriller Wired Shut

101 Films has released a U.S. trailer, poster and images for director Alexander Sharp’s horror-thriller Wired Shut which follows an estranged father and daughter who forced to band together to survive the night when a menacing stranger shows up at their secluded home; check them out here…. Famed author Reed...
nationalblackguide.com

1091 Pictures Presents Award-Winning Film Feature 'CURTIS'

1091 Pictures has released a new official trailer for CURTIS, a poignant drama starring DWIGHT HENRY (Beasts of the Southern Wild). The feature-length directorial debut of Chris Bailey follows the title character as he fights the demons of his past to unravel a present-day mystery. The film will be available to purchase or rent starting on November 2, 2021.
miami.edu

Dynamic film duo discusses their award-winning project

The U Creates continues a series focused on highlighting members of the University of Miami’s creative community. In this Spotlight feature, meet Maria Paula Arboleda and Julie Peley, who are both first-year Master of Fine Arts students. Together, they have produced the multi-award-winning short film, “Tacet,” about an aspiring writer who starts to have doubts about her romantic relationship as she relives memories through her writing. The film has won awards in a variety of festivals, including the Miami Film Festival, Vegas Movie Awards, Direct Monthly Online Film Festival, and the Indie Short Festival.
horrornews.net

First Look At Poster & Trailer For Classic Slasher Remake SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE

Lightbulb Film Distribution are delighted to share the poster and trailer for new horror feature, Slumber Party Massacre. Featuring an all-female principle cast, this feminist reimagining of Roger Corman’s 1982 cult-classic is smashing the glass ceiling. Slumber Party Massacre will be released on Digital Download on 13th December and DVD from 10th January. The film had its UK Premiere at Abertoir Horror Festival in November and has also been selected as the closing film of Soho Horror Festival.
Anime News Network

Live-Action Zenkamono Film's Trailer Reveals January 28 Release

The official website and Twitter account for the live-action film of Masahito Kagawa (Shimane no Bengoshi, Mashiro Hi) and Tо̄ji Tsukishima's Zenkamono manga revealed last week the film's January 28 release and a trailer:. Advanced tickets went on sale on October 29. The tickets come with a set of three...
ramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For 8-BIT CHRISTMAS

WB has released these official key art and trailer for 8-BIT CHRISTMAS. Streaming on HBO MAX in the US. Film also available in Canada though Crave with the Movies + HBO add on. How far would you go to score the ultimate gift? Watch the new holiday classic #8BitXmas on November 24 with the whole family, streaming exclusively on HBO Max.
themainstreetmouse.com

See “The Book of Boba Fett” New Trailer & Poster!

DISNEY+ DEBUTS EXCITING TRAILER & BRAND-NEW KEY ART FOR “THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT”. New Series from Lucasfilm Launches Exclusively on Disney+ December 29. Today, Disney+ debuted the exciting, action-packed trailer and brand-new key art for “The Book of Boba Fett,” a new series from Lucasfilm, launching exclusively on the streaming service on December 29.
kjzz.org

This weekend's Copa Shorts Film Fest spotlights comedies in virtual event

Following pandemic-related limits and closures that found most movie-lovers catching new releases from home, theaters have once again been putting some of the most-hyped releases on the big screen. But festivals large and small are still adopting a hybrid kind of model or, in some cases, staying completely virtual. That...
First Showing

Full Netflix Trailer for Sorrentino's Award-Winning 'The Hand of God'

"I don't like reality anymore. Reality is lousy." Netflix has debuted the full official trailer for The Hand of God, the latest film made by acclaimed Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino (of Il Divo, This Must Be the Place, The Great Beauty, Youth). This premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, where it won the Grand Jury Prize Silver Lion and the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor. Sorrentino is telling his own story of growing up in Naples, as his desire to be a filmmaker grows. He shot this in Naples last year and it looks absolutely magical, showing the true power of cinema. The story of a boy in the tumultuous Naples of the 1980s. Sorrentino's most personal film yet is a tale of fate and family, sports and cinema, love and loss. Starring Filippo Scotti, with Toni Servillo, Teresa Saponangelo, Marlon Joubert, Luisa Ranieri, Renato Carpentieri, and Massimiliano Gallo. While I didn't end up loving this film when I saw it in Venice, it is a lush and evocative creation of pure cinema that is quite moving in many subtle ways.
horrorsociety.com

OFFICIAL TRAILER + POSTER LIVE FOR SILENT NIGHT

AMC+ and RLJE Films released today the key art and an all-new trailer for the darkly comedic drama Silent Night, which is set to debut in theaters and stream exclusively in North America on Friday, December 3. Marking writer Camille Griffin’s directorial debut, the film focuses on a group of friends that comes together for an eventful Christmas dinner, and stars Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis, Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp, Ṣọpé Dìrísù, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Lucy Punch, Rufus Jones and Trudie Styler among others.
montereycountyweekly.com

These Carmel High students just returned from New York City with an award for their short film Out Of My Mind.

As Jerry Marnell can attest, his friend Colin Dowse has been into movie making since fifth grade. As a consequence, Dowse is no stranger to film competitions. That includes the New York City-based All American High School Film Festival, the largest such event in the world, where in 2020 he won an award for “effects and best overall” for a solo project titled Smile.
