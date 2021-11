New co-op zombie shooter Again 4 Blood bought off to a good begin again in October, however after all, Turtle Rock Studios and Warner Bros. are planning to maintain the undead celebration rolling with loads of post-launch content material. Right this moment, they revealed their post-launch roadmap overlaying the subsequent few months, which incorporates free updates like the flexibility to play offline whereas nonetheless progressing the marketing campaign, extra playing cards, and a brand new issue, in addition to the paid Tunnels of Terror enlargement that may supply extra zombies, playable characters, and extra. You possibly can try the roadmap for your self beneath (click on on the picture for full decision).

